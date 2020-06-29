OK, we thought — we knew — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was a moonbat, which she proved by calling the abandoning of a police precinct to a mob and letting them barricade several blocks of the city to create an autonomous “no-cop zone” the equivalent to the summer of love and a street festival — nothing more than the First Amendment at work.

But there’s someone in Seattle far crazier than Durkan, and that’s socialist council member Kashama Sawant, who’s obviously very, very deeply invested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, serving as a model for a socialist USA.

There’d already been a handful of shootings in CHOP, but a drive-by shooting Monday morning left a man dead and a 14-year-old injured.