OK, we thought — we knew — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was a moonbat, which she proved by calling the abandoning of a police precinct to a mob and letting them barricade several blocks of the city to create an autonomous “no-cop zone” the equivalent to the summer of love and a street festival — nothing more than the First Amendment at work.

But there’s someone in Seattle far crazier than Durkan, and that’s socialist council member Kashama Sawant, who’s obviously very, very deeply invested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, serving as a model for a socialist USA.

There’d already been a handful of shootings in CHOP, but a drive-by shooting Monday morning left a man dead and a 14-year-old injured.

As we said, Sawant is desperate to make CHOP look good and blamed capitalism for the fatal shooting.

Don’t forget: Sawant already suggested the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in CHOP could have been a right-wing attack and that President Trump bore direct responsibility. So that fatal shooting was Trump’s fault, and this fatal shooting was capitalism’s fault, but the corporate media would try to make it look like CHOP wasn’t the summer of love after all.

