Townhall’s Julio Rosas reported no police in sight as protesters took over the Seattle City Hall on Tuesday:

According to reports, Councilmember Kshama Sawant opened the front door with her key and let everyone in:

And then she joined in:

They are demanding the mayor of Seattle, a progressive, resign because she won’t defund the police:

Protesters did leave around 10 p.m.:

