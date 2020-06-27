In a sense, “The Simpsons” has been through this before, after a documentary that no one saw convinced voice actor Hank Azaria to step aside from voicing Indian-American character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Now we have Kristen Bell apologizing and saying she’ll no longer voice a mixed-race character on Netflix’s “Central Park,” and Mike Henry, who has been the voice of Cleveland Brown on “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” for 20 years, says he’ll step aside to make room for a person of color to take over the role. Oh, and voice actress Jenny Slate will no longer voice Missy, a biracial character, on the Netflix series “Big Mouth.” It’s an animation revolution, people.

Now “The Simpsons,” which has bowed to the woke mob once already, issued a statement Friday saying that, “Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.”

“Moving forward” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. CBS News says they’ll recast all their characters of color, but we don’t know if we believe that.

Quick question: Does this mean that Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer are canceled because for decades they’ve been voicing characters of color, depriving minorities of the position? Just because they’ve gotten away with it this long means an apology will suffice.

Well, they ship all that work over to Koreans if we’re not mistaken.

Um … add more characters? Create more animated shows about people of color?

Exit question: Will enough “Simpsons” viewers be left when they finally get around to finding new voice actors?

