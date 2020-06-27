In a sense, “The Simpsons” has been through this before, after a documentary that no one saw convinced voice actor Hank Azaria to step aside from voicing Indian-American character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Now we have Kristen Bell apologizing and saying she’ll no longer voice a mixed-race character on Netflix’s “Central Park,” and Mike Henry, who has been the voice of Cleveland Brown on “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” for 20 years, says he’ll step aside to make room for a person of color to take over the role. Oh, and voice actress Jenny Slate will no longer voice Missy, a biracial character, on the Netflix series “Big Mouth.” It’s an animation revolution, people.

Now “The Simpsons,” which has bowed to the woke mob once already, issued a statement Friday saying that, “Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.”

White actors will no longer voice characters of color on "The Simpsons" https://t.co/VRQwbfLxxV — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 27, 2020

“Moving forward” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. CBS News says they’ll recast all their characters of color, but we don’t know if we believe that.

Quick question: Does this mean that Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer are canceled because for decades they’ve been voicing characters of color, depriving minorities of the position? Just because they’ve gotten away with it this long means an apology will suffice.

The yellow cartoon people? — An Reporter (@ImAnReporter) June 27, 2020

Where are they going to find yellow people? — Dog on laptop, Esq. (@Dogonlaptop) June 27, 2020

Imagine waking up everyday thinking everything is racist — Michael Blast (@MikeTampa69) June 27, 2020

They should only be drawn by POC also, no? — lyle (@Lyle_1970) June 27, 2020

Well, they ship all that work over to Koreans if we’re not mistaken.

Are they willing to give up their residuals too? — Tyrone Shoelaces (@theshrubbist) June 27, 2020

How are they going to find a yellow person with three fingers and points on her head to play Lisa? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 27, 2020

I think the unemployed black and minority voiceover actors care about this. — chess wright (@cwright42) June 27, 2020

Um … add more characters? Create more animated shows about people of color?

They sure cared when Scarlett Johansson was cast as lead for Ghost in the Shell. What should we call care, which works in only one direction? How about hypocrisy? Does that work? — 🅝🅔🆅🅔🅡 🅐🅖🅐🅘🅝 🅹🅔🅦 (@AtwaterReal) June 27, 2020

Who will voice Kang and Kodos? pic.twitter.com/fnc6faPfO2 — MaklerOK (@MaklerOK_ZP) June 27, 2020

This is the state of America. — Jay (@universemember) June 27, 2020

Only took 30 years — Eddy Jones (@EddyJon73285729) June 27, 2020

Thank goodness RACISM is done on this cartoon!…… after 30 years. Somehow everything became super focused in a 2 week period. — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) June 27, 2020

The cast of Hamilton should immediately resign. — Undun (@soriguana) June 27, 2020

Shark, meet jump — S Achtor (@Swachtor) June 27, 2020

Who cares. End police brutality — 𝕾𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖕𝖎𝖔 (@Certain_Tee) June 27, 2020

End the over 300 murders a year in Baltimore. — 🄳🄱🄴🅃🅉🄴🄻 Quality Controller (@dbetzel) June 27, 2020

Exit question: Will enough “Simpsons” viewers be left when they finally get around to finding new voice actors?

