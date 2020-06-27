Actress Kristen Bell recently profusely apologized for providing the voice for a biracial animated character on the show “Central Park.” Bell said that voicing the character showed “a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege” on her part.

Up next is actor Mike Henry, who everybody might know better as the voice behind the character Cleveland Brown from “Family Guy” and its spinoff “The Cleveland Show”:

It didn’t take long to go from “somebody needs to do something about the issue of police brutality” to where we are now.

Trending

“Acting” is being redefined right before our very eyes.

Stay tuned.

Tags: Cleveland BrownFamily GuyMike Henry