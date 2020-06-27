Actress Kristen Bell recently profusely apologized for providing the voice for a biracial animated character on the show “Central Park.” Bell said that voicing the character showed “a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege” on her part.

Up next is actor Mike Henry, who everybody might know better as the voice behind the character Cleveland Brown from “Family Guy” and its spinoff “The Cleveland Show”:

It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

It didn’t take long to go from “somebody needs to do something about the issue of police brutality” to where we are now.

idk about everyone else but i just wanted the police held accountable https://t.co/GE1vyT5mAM — simone (@TennesseeHoney_) June 26, 2020

That’s right Mike. Actors best stop pretending to be people they are not. https://t.co/v7kEl6Dumy — Parler- TRHLofficial (@TRHLofficial) June 27, 2020

“Acting” is being redefined right before our very eyes.

i can’t wait for them to get a dog to voice Brian https://t.co/TPQc3GKmH6 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 27, 2020

that's legitimately stupid. No question — stupid. I'm guessing you were forced to do this. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 27, 2020

Look I'm black and a voice actor and I don't think this is necessary. I appreciate the sentiment behind it but I don't think you should do this. This is your most iconic role! That's the beauty of voice acting, the actor's appearance (including skin color) DOES NOT MATTER. — Joseph Wilson (@VoicemanWilson) June 26, 2020

Twenty years. Think of all the lives that could've been saved. https://t.co/vodEZD1BfO — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 26, 2020

Enjoy the bed you guys made. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 26, 2020

This country is less than ten years away from passing a federal law for reparations payments. I genuinely had no idea white guilt was this pervasive. Just think, the GOP is the only thing stopping it. So….yeah. It’s passing. https://t.co/cbSkhXD4ib — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 26, 2020

