In the animated show “Central Park,” actress Kristen Bell provides the voice for a biracial teenage character named Molly. Or at least she used to provide the voice for the character:

Kristen Bell's biracial character on 'Central Park' will be recast with a Black actress. https://t.co/E4sccGJzGy — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 25, 2020

Bell has now apologized profusely for accepting voice work for a non-white animated character:

This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Heres 1 of mine. Playing the Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience. pic.twitter.com/8AL8m4K7Uk — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 25, 2020

It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion. pic.twitter.com/k8N73pAXOw — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 25, 2020

Please explain in detail how a fictional character can "undermine" anyone's "experience" as a human being. And before you explain that, you'll have to explain what the hell it even means to undermine an experience. https://t.co/yuMTcUCirb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 25, 2020

This reads like a hostage letter written from inside the gender and oppression studies department at a third tier liberal arts college https://t.co/F6QHUBCvdo — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 25, 2020

issuing a press release no one asked for to point out that i am talented and not racist https://t.co/ZjNCGOqOD9 — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) June 25, 2020

What kind of actor pretends to be someone they aren't? https://t.co/cERaSc8M6j — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 25, 2020

It’s voicing a cartoon character. https://t.co/UtbUNse4I9 — J (@CLEmomma) June 25, 2020

Find a better religion — one that allows you to keep your dignity. https://t.co/DEZh3TUG7v — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 25, 2020

Hollywood should just admit the new reality: ANY JOB GIVEN TO ANY WHITE MALE OR FEMALE, EVER, IS RACIST. https://t.co/1NV7podeto — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 25, 2020

Its a cult and they're now publicly reciting their sins. https://t.co/UXndlJhe3f — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 25, 2020

Are you telling me you are NOT a ginger, 18 year old princess in a fictional town based on Norway in 1840??! https://t.co/UXndlJhe3f — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 25, 2020

Do you pledge to relinquish the money you made playing that role? — I ♥️My 🐈 🇺🇲 (@chicksdigitbig) June 25, 2020

