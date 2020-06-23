As Twitchy reported Sunday, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre compared Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, saying that “hero status” will be stamped on Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem. TMZ reported on Favre’s comments:

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said. “I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

A day later, though, Favre clarified that he wasn’t comparing the two when he compared the two:

Including Pat Tillman’s name in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they both sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a cause. Pat tragically lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) June 22, 2020

Keep digging that hole. — Cato Text Trump all day 88022 😎 #Cofeve (@Cato_Cat) June 23, 2020

First rule of holes, my dude. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) June 23, 2020

Tillman sacrificed his life for you and me. For our country.

Kap is alive an well and is being richly rewarded. So please. Stop. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) June 23, 2020

Nike alone seems determined to make sure Kaepernick doesn’t miss any meals, and in return, he convinced the company to pull its Betsy Ross flag shoes from the shelves. Hey, remember when Nike ran that ad about Kaepernick “sacrificing everything”?

You messed up, Brett. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) June 23, 2020

As a military mom, I strongly disapprove of what you said. You have no heart, empathy or courage. — Lori 🇺🇸✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lorizellmill) June 23, 2020

You virtual signaling POS. This is exactly what you said “I can only think of, right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman’s another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero, so I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.” Go to hell … — LeoTrollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) June 23, 2020

Kaepernick didn't sideline his career. He was benched. Stop with any comparisons. It is grotesque and disrespectful of an American hero. — Terry (@IrishTea1) June 23, 2020

I lost all respect for Brett. Backpedaling like mad. Not gonna work. — RichmondG30 (@RichmondG30) June 23, 2020

He sabotaged his own workout. Why? To remain a virtual signaling victim. His career was over in the NFL because he wasn’t talented enough to play. Yet you’ll hang your hat on a millionaire communist and compare him to a true hero. — LeoTrollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) June 23, 2020

Difference is, Tillman fought for our country, while Kaepernick spits on it. And Tillman was a great football player while Kaepernick sucks. Tillman was a man with integrity & class. Kaepernick is a man with no integrity & no class. Your 'explanation' doesn't cut it, Favre. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) June 23, 2020

It was idiotic to even say he sidelined his dream. How ignorant do you have to be to bring up a real hero and compare him to a millionaire brat who only started crying after being benched? Someone who protests from his secured and guarded multimillion dollar mansion. Shameful! — 𝕊𝕜𝕪 (@SKYRIDER4538) June 23, 2020

Kaepernick was benched because he sucked. Then he made himself a martyr and no team wanted any part of him. — Equality 7521 (@JimSmit78875482) June 22, 2020

And Kaepernick was a backup who wanted top ten money. Teams have learned that young players out of college are far better investments than washed up players who want to sign with another team just for the money. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 23, 2020

Yes, Tillman lost his life. Kap signed a multi-million dollar shoe deal from a sweat shop company to NOT play football, with the help of the same lawyer who helped extort Nike with Michael Avenatti.

So yeah, dumb comparison. — In Pursuit of Truth (@IPOT1776) June 23, 2020

Your PR person sucks. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 23, 2020

The two shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence. Or book, really. — Officer_PjThomas (Ret) (@LEO_Warrior_TBL) June 23, 2020

The comparison alone is embarrassing. Wow. — Maggie G. (@GlatzelMaggie) June 23, 2020

Truth. In fact, it seems like one of them sidelined their career by choice, and other was let go. What am I missing? — Kyle Tackett (@ktackett1844) June 23, 2020

“It wasn’t a comparison of the two” is such a flat-out lie it’s embarrassing.

