If you haven’t heard, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some rather glowing things to say about Colin Kaepernick, according to TMZ.

Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' https://t.co/SlEaTAv0jE — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2020

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said. “I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Dan Bongino has a simple yet effective message for Favre about the word “hero.”

If this guy is your “hero” then you’re the problem.

CC: @BrettFavre pic.twitter.com/m6SNQecZbv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 21, 2020

For context, we go back to 2016.

ICYMI: Photos: Kaepernick Wore Socks Portraying Cops as Pigs https://t.co/HsAJ55xOPQ pic.twitter.com/J5MaPFwyZY — FoxNewsInsider (@FoxNewsInsider) September 3, 2016

Not exactly heroic.

NOTHING says you're anti-racism more than judging an entire group of people by the actions of a few.#JustSayin' https://t.co/v5ntOTfjTm — OldSaltCityAce (@OldSaltCityAce) June 21, 2020

AMEN….Brett Farve is an idiot!!! https://t.co/eYIE5tmVNL — Thomas Swift (@ThomasTswift30) June 21, 2020

@BrettFavre has a strange idea of what a hero is. Disgusting. Entitled, spoiled and overpaid athletes. https://t.co/DCWOFzDvpZ — Linn (@bucs70) June 21, 2020

Regardless, Kaepernick’s output on the field wasn’t enough to sustain his career.

After all the protests and pity parties, Kap is still a really bad football player. https://t.co/QKf2OmVByj — Deplorable Steveie (@DeplorableSte12) June 21, 2020

