If you haven’t heard, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some rather glowing things to say about Colin Kaepernick, according to TMZ.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said.
“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Dan Bongino has a simple yet effective message for Favre about the word “hero.”

For context, we go back to 2016.

Not exactly heroic.

Regardless, Kaepernick’s output on the field wasn’t enough to sustain his career.

