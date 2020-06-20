As Twitchy reported, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld said “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon looked like he wanted to “dive into a hot tub full of rum and never return” while listening to “White Fragility” author Dr. Robin DiAngelo explain how revolutionary it would be if blacks gave whites feedback on all the microaggressions they were guilty of but probably not aware of. Here’s the segment again:

Author of “White Fragility” Dr. Robin DiAngelo was once told that if white people could accept feedback on their often unaware racist assumptions & behaviors it would be “revolutionary” #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/H2jEzUEZ9z — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 18, 2020

“White Fragility” is a thing, and John Bolton’s publicists are going to have to work hard to compete with it:

The number one book in the country right now is "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, a (white) corporate consultant. What does that tell you about how comfortably this new ideological framework exists within the dominant culture of corporate America? Do they seem threatened by it pic.twitter.com/C2mZMECXu1 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 12, 2020

Don't diss her grift. It's very lucrative. — Arjun Ray (@arayq2) June 12, 2020

A speaker I saw in CHAZ sneered at DiAngelo for exploiting black pain to get rich. She might well be the Robespierre of this revolution for now, but don't forget what happened to him. — Noah Deucalion (@NDeucalion) June 13, 2020

Robin DiAngelo, corporate consultant and author of the best-seller "White Fragility," was paid at least $8,600 under the Trump admin for diversity consulting https://t.co/JnxWl9dDuq — Lee Fang (@lhfang) June 17, 2020

Here, Jesse Singal takes three paragraphs from DiAngelo’s book and paraphrases them for easy digestion:

Just three paragraphs of Robin DiAngelo's White Fragility: -white men define everyone else's reality -white men define who is 'valid' -if a black man comforts a crying white woman (in 2020), it may be b/c his racial soul-essence is telling him he might get murdered otherwise pic.twitter.com/eRnbmpStRS — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 18, 2020

The evil genius of this argument is that if you suggest that it is self-indulgent nonsense then you are deemed to be guilty of exactly the sort of “white fragility” it is so invested in selling in the first place. It’s perfectly non-falsifiable. https://t.co/1quSoFIhqO — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 18, 2020

Yep … it’s like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noting how fragile the term “white fragility” made white people.

Look how fragile you are right now, cracker. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2020

It's entirely worth the risk of calling it the self-indulgent nonsense that it is. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 18, 2020

Isn't this what null-hypothesis is? No way to test the antithesis??? It's a fallacy. — Katie Covfefe (@katealva) June 18, 2020

This is a form of gaslighting. — Nervous Wreck (@NervousWreck13) June 18, 2020

It’s genius. Evil genius. But genius nonetheless — John Nada (@John_Nada_) June 18, 2020

"Have you stopped beating your wife yet?" — Keith Bird (@KeithBird5) June 18, 2020

Is this a Kafka trap or some sort of variation on it? — MAGA Fly (@big_lee84) June 18, 2020

The Kafka trap. Denying guilt is evidence if not proof of guilt. — Walter (@LongBeachBum) June 18, 2020

I observed the same thing. I saw a post going around that listed a bunch of things that supposedly proved you have “white fragility” and the last item in the list was believing that the previous items in the list were unfair or annoying — Rowan Saydlowski (@rsaydlowski) June 18, 2020

Someone called it “Race Scientology” yesterday and I’ve not been able to forget it. Perfectly apt. — David Taylor (@themysticgoat) June 18, 2020

His “soul essence?” I’m out. 🙄 — PatriotJ 🇺🇸 (@PatriotJ_USA) June 18, 2020

I ignore and reject all this gobbledygook and feel better for having done so. — RouxTheDay (@champ1776) June 18, 2020

Do people actually believe this shit? What ever happened to critical thinking — David #MLCA 🇺🇲 (@DslamGames) June 18, 2020

It’s not compatible with Critical Theory — Darren Springer (@cdoosc21) June 19, 2020

Cottage Industry now. Lacking any real social science research, this drivel monopolizes buzz words to push false narratives. Everyone has a hand out to get what they can get while this scam has legs. — NotWokeMuch (@NotWoke6) June 18, 2020

We’re sorry to see people like Fallon give it legs … and even he looked sorry while doing the segment.

Related: