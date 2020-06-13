We’re not sure in what context the term “white fragility” came up in this interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but Jerry Dunleavy’s right: It’s nothing more than racial trolling because if you disagree, she’ll just say you’re proving her point.
Rep. @AOC: "The term 'white fragility' can really set a lot of people off… It's almost ironic." pic.twitter.com/N3bLoiB2Nn
— The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2020
Please provide me with your definition of “white fragility” I haven’t heard the term before.
— Mark C. Dowis (@dowis_mark) June 13, 2020
Not agreeing with the far left
— Michelle Barker (@micki_barker) June 13, 2020
It’s probably something they’re teaching in universities and it hasn’t really made the rounds yet in the public sphere.
This is nothing more than racial trolling — any pushback & she can claim it proves she is right. This is how trolls argue. https://t.co/j3VkChrmFx
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 13, 2020
Is there anything the Left has perfected more than trolling?
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 13, 2020
“Only a guilty man would profess his innocence.”
— Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) June 13, 2020
"Women are too sensitive"
— mörderwerk (@mrdrwrk) June 13, 2020
I understand that the term “hysterical woman” can have a similar effect on women. How ironic!
— JP (@helojeep) June 13, 2020
It’s like telling someone who is calm to stop being so angry just to get them to react and say “see!”
— JT Hann (@HudsonDeanShaw) June 13, 2020
It's the same as "Have you stopped beating your wife?"
— Grimace 😬 (@DirkMagilicuddy) June 13, 2020
From the person who alleged cauliflower was racist 🤣🤣
— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) June 13, 2020
It’s true; that was back when she was touring a community garden and saying planting cauliflower instead of yucca was the product of looking at gardens through a “colonial lens.”
I mean, like, wow man.
— Robert (@RobertK97986952) June 13, 2020
She loves being ridiculed.
— Greg. American Revolutionary. (@Gregonimo) June 13, 2020
@AOC, I'm white and and not fragile, telling you to STFU
— Copacabana4765 (@copacabana4765) June 13, 2020
If only that were possible.
