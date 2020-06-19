The late-night “comedy” shows are trying to do their part to promote racial healing in the country, and the latest example is Jimmy Fallon’s interview with the author of “White Fragility,” who explained to him “how difficult we are”:

Author of “White Fragility” Dr. Robin DiAngelo was once told that if white people could accept feedback on their often unaware racist assumptions & behaviors it would be “revolutionary” #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/H2jEzUEZ9z — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 18, 2020

Greg Gutfeld saw it and thought Fallon might have needed a drink after the lecture:

my god this is painful. Fallon looks like he wants to dive into a hot tub full of rum and never return. https://t.co/s4NfTT2JgE — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 18, 2020

The video is now making the rounds:

I can tell Fallon is thinking: Whoever booked this Wingnut on my show will be needing to learn to code tomorrow — Joe Friday (@InsurancePlanX) June 19, 2020

I think he's thinking, "I need a hair of the dog if I've got to do this." He looks real rough. Real rough. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 19, 2020

Everything about that video is incredible.

As a black man I find this kind of rhetoric demeaning. She has a low view of black people it’s crazy. — Jose Can You See (@Joseg_nj) June 18, 2020

How she views herself. pic.twitter.com/jBKzULuxIc — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 19, 2020

Without a doubt.

This is the most racist segment I've seen in the last two decades. "that's how big a a-holes we (white people) are!" https://t.co/B9bL9KdaxP — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 19, 2020

Jimmy knows and can't say a damn thing. https://t.co/cbZtDRuVy9 — James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 19, 2020

Wait @jimmyfallon actually had this crazy person who spends all their time preaching we should judge people exclusively by their skin color on his show as a serious interview??#SMH https://t.co/WVnchEQlqB — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 19, 2020

You're aware that you make a late night show hosted by a comedian, right? https://t.co/iANI2SRBDK — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) June 19, 2020

Is there such a thing as “late-night comedy” anymore?