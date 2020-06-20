As we’ve seen, vandals have toppled statues of Confederates as well as Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, and Francis Scott Key (whose American national anthem has been mistakenly interpreted as racist for a misinterpretation of the word “slave” in the never-sung third verse). Portraits of Confederate Speakers of the House were (finally) taken down by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday after she’d served 100 years in Congress ignoring them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that a street in every borough would be named after the Black Lives Matter movement, and schools named for Confederates have been renamed for years now.

But what about Yale? Alumnus Hillary Clinton noted Juneteenth in a tweet but failed to reconcile her attendance at a university named for a slave trader.

Kelly notes that #CancelYale has been trending on Twitter this weekend.

They’d better rename Yale quickly, and then move on to Washington, D.C.

