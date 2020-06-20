As we’ve seen, vandals have toppled statues of Confederates as well as Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, and Francis Scott Key (whose American national anthem has been mistakenly interpreted as racist for a misinterpretation of the word “slave” in the never-sung third verse). Portraits of Confederate Speakers of the House were (finally) taken down by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday after she’d served 100 years in Congress ignoring them.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that a street in every borough would be named after the Black Lives Matter movement, and schools named for Confederates have been renamed for years now.

But what about Yale? Alumnus Hillary Clinton noted Juneteenth in a tweet but failed to reconcile her attendance at a university named for a slave trader.

Juneteenth is more than a celebration of emancipation. It is a call to continued action for racial justice. We must answer it. https://t.co/lJIPXxeI07 pic.twitter.com/EhEgT8ZOkO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 19, 2020

Why did you attend @Yale University when it’s named after a slave trader? You’ve even returned to Yale to give speeches. Why do you support the slave trade and treating black people like cattle? Renounce Yale immediately or you’re racist. #CancelYale https://t.co/rrWWiF2XQy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

Kelly notes that #CancelYale has been trending on Twitter this weekend.

#CancelYale is thankfully trending number one in America now. I’m glad people are waking up to the horrors of an American university being named after a slave trader. Eliminate the name “Yale” and demand an apology from all Yale alumni. #CancelYale pic.twitter.com/IZ749v1qVd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

They’d better rename Yale quickly, and then move on to Washington, D.C.

Did they pray for the soul of Elihu Yale who traded in slaves and who you named your university after? Why have you not changed your name and ripped down every statue with “Yale” on it? Stop being racist. #CancelYale https://t.co/4L5DtAh7yb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 20, 2020

