The statue of Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd still stands in the West Virginia state capitol, but thanks to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the portraits of former speakers who were Confederates no longer adorn the House.

We’re old enough to remember when Pelosi lost the Speakership and in 2017 urged Speaker Paul Ryan to immediately remove Confederate statues from the Capitol … seems she was too busy to do it when she was Speaker.

Hillary Clinton’s mentor?

Problematic.

Well, not until Paul Ryan was in charge, and then the need was immediate.

As a bonus, here’s Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his own “fine people” moment speaking of the Sons of the Confederacy:

