The statue of Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd still stands in the West Virginia state capitol, but thanks to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the portraits of former speakers who were Confederates no longer adorn the House.



Pelosi: "There's no room in the hallowed halls of this temple of democracy to memorialize people who embody violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy."https://t.co/m4GTfey0WB pic.twitter.com/CLJllkZjuE — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 18, 2020

Hi @ABCNews, why didn't you mention that all of those racist Speakers of the House were all Democrats? https://t.co/SC5ySehdqi — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 18, 2020

Pelosi became Speaker for the first time in 2007 and she's just now getting around to removing paintings of former Speakers who served in the Confederacy. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 18, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when Pelosi lost the Speakership and in 2017 urged Speaker Paul Ryan to immediately remove Confederate statues from the Capitol … seems she was too busy to do it when she was Speaker.

She is now woke! 🙄 — Kristi Weaver (@Kristi_Weaver4) June 18, 2020

She's been in Congress for one-third of a century. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 18, 2020

She realized it had a twofold purpose now… to throw a bone to the mob, and, more conveniently, to erase physical evidence of the Democrats’ ignominious past. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 18, 2020

I'm just wondering when Pelosi's going to call to change the name of the Democrat Party…given their very infamous and direct ties to The Confederacy. https://t.co/2O8vnSdsig — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 18, 2020

She didn't want to offend Robert Byrd. — Wade Sterry (@wgsterr) June 18, 2020

Any pictures of the Grand Wizard still hanging around? pic.twitter.com/nGm6b0PiGq — C. Irwin (@Bookwormdearlor) June 18, 2020

Hillary Clinton’s mentor?

Commemorative impeachment pens were a priority, at least lately. — Paul Fauber (@Wordsmithpaul) June 18, 2020

Wonder when she'll get around to disclaiming her former colleagues, personal friends, who supported segregation. If she's like Biden… never. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) June 18, 2020

She literally said they didn't know until they were recently appraised, and then they came down. Lol — Nicole Hiles (@coleyhiles1) June 18, 2020

She's been in Congress for over three decades. It's a pathetic virtue signal to satisfy Klantifa's thirst for "progress." — Ark-A-Meaties (@ArkAMeaties) June 19, 2020

She has been there since 1987. Not once has she said a word about it. The Democrats have had control of both houses throughout the 20th century and they never said anything about it. They are doing this because it is politically expedient to do so. They are all hypocrites. — Slick the Bougie Chick (@navychick1993) June 18, 2020

Somebody needs to ask her about the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner Democrats host every year. Hmmmm. — The 8th Dwarf (@PaulsYoungerBro) June 18, 2020

Problematic.

@SpeakerPelosi is just pandering again like her call for the statues to be removed. She’s been in Congress longer than I’ve been alive and never heard her call for the removal of anything. — Dean (@WHEREDIDDEANGO) June 18, 2020

Well, not until Paul Ryan was in charge, and then the need was immediate.

As a bonus, here’s Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his own “fine people” moment speaking of the Sons of the Confederacy:

Joe Bidden calling a Confederate group "very fine people." How did this video not get any attention until now? pic.twitter.com/brrHEOJ4kY — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) June 17, 2020

Its OK. It won't get any now either — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 17, 2020

