It was only March when Sen. Chuck Schumer spoke to a pro-abortion crowd in front of the Supreme Court building and said that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would “pay the price” for unleashing a whirlwind if they didn’t side with the pro-choice crowd. That was then, though, and this week, after two decisions that went against the Trump administration, Schumer said he was shedding tears of joy.

President Trump has been tweeting quite a bit about the Supreme Court decisions, but this is the one that triggered MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Even though Trump said the decisions were shotgun blasts from the justices to conservatives, Scarborough believes Trump’s violent rhetoric was clearly meant to incite violence against the justices.

Trump’s violent rhetoric about Supreme Court members firing “shotgun blasts into the face” of Americans, while claiming the court will abolish the 2nd Amendment, is violent rhetoric clearly intended to inflame extremists and spark violence against judges. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 18, 2020

I reported him — Carol (@ckct321) June 18, 2020

Says the media talking head sparking violence against Trump supporters 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — gillian 🇺🇸 (@gillianbdoll) June 18, 2020

How many times is Trump going to "inflame extremists and spark violence" and nothing actually happens before you knuckleheads stop making this ridiculous claim? https://t.co/8qUfyJBddM — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 18, 2020

Narrator: nobody got riled up and the judges were all right. https://t.co/BJhGKgP8wr — Rev Prez (@revprez) June 18, 2020

The left-wing media frets over #2A Trump tweets that "incite violence" when the most violent protest the right wing has engaged in over the last month brought guns & shot nothing. Meanwhile left-wing violence killed dozens & destroyed millions in property. https://t.co/rgAIcgx3bM — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) June 18, 2020

This level of hyperbole suggests Morning Joe is trying to be funny. What a hysterical amount of mindreading and overstatement going on here! https://t.co/a8wOWy7iRO — (((murgatroyd of appomatox))) (@WhlBarrowTestes) June 18, 2020

Admit it, @JoeNBC You have "inflame extremists and spark violence against" saved as a one button macro on your computer for reporting on what President Trump says, don't you? https://t.co/ezOA7ccsCG — Colonel von F*ckstick (@Wolfknight74) June 18, 2020

That sounds more like what you & Mika do, right Joe? You both lie & omit facts with impunity, then incite hate for Trump AND his supporters, with nary a mention of the violence that BLM & Antifa bring to the table. GTFO. https://t.co/I5ElfSsTtZ — MaryAnnieOakley (@mflew2) June 18, 2020

Is this guy for real? https://t.co/zI3JZffZ96 — ARM (@MadAnthony4617) June 18, 2020

Oh just shut up and go comb your hair.. https://t.co/MX8emGqfTN — Sam Noe (@SamEdmundson) June 18, 2020

He's a HATER who wants a Bloodbath to occur. Trump will roll in that Blood and

claim VICTORY for SATAN. #HitlerTrump https://t.co/4HVnPad0KD — Terese Zimmerman (@TZZToday) June 18, 2020

