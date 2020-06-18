It was only March when Sen. Chuck Schumer spoke to a pro-abortion crowd in front of the Supreme Court building and said that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would “pay the price” for unleashing a whirlwind if they didn’t side with the pro-choice crowd. That was then, though, and this week, after two decisions that went against the Trump administration, Schumer said he was shedding tears of joy.

President Trump has been tweeting quite a bit about the Supreme Court decisions, but this is the one that triggered MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

Even though Trump said the decisions were shotgun blasts from the justices to conservatives, Scarborough believes Trump’s violent rhetoric was clearly meant to incite violence against the justices.

