Here’s the narrative, as it stands now: Black Lives Matters protests and protests in memory of George Floyd are held outdoors and are populated mostly by young people who are less at risk if they contract COVID-19, whereas President Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa is being held indoors and will be crowded with old people who are more susceptible to the coronavirus. But … if being outside made you safe from the coronavirus, why was that lawyer dressing like the Grim Reaper and handing out body bags to beachgoers in Florida?

Here are the current news stories you’ll see if you do a Google search for the date of Trump’s rally:

That narrative can be clearly seen in CNN’s chyron, which notes that Trump’s rally will be indoors despite science and dire warnings.

Hm. Interesting take, CNN chyron writer… pic.twitter.com/q03aRgQRbg — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 17, 2020

Despite dire warnings from Jim Acosta?

It's a political virus, so expect it to be used politically. — veritas supra omnes (@OmnesSupra) June 17, 2020

I hate election years so much. — Kevin Autrey 🇺🇸 (@autrey_kevin) June 17, 2020

They never actually stop doing this BS though. We just pay more attention around election time. — Rbtwelve (@rbtwelve) June 17, 2020

Despite science itself. Damn. — Walter Dangerfield, Orbital Disc Jockey (@WHATARINO) June 17, 2020

It’s funny that CNN mentions science since public health and disease experts have supported the protests despite the COVID-19 pandemic because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” too.

Lmao the spin is “indoor” — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) June 17, 2020

Hm. Interesting take for someone too stupid to understand there is a difference between indoors and outdoors — Ryan Lipton 🧢 (@rytime98) June 17, 2020

Then why are there no MLB games? No crowds at golf events, no crowds at NASCAR races.. all outdoors. There’s no winning an argument against a liberal who argues himself in a circle without even knowing it. — Kyle (@GordonFan1492) June 17, 2020

Here’s a good catch from NPR’s website, posted less than 15 minutes apart:

In the same hour, NPR releases one article admonishing Trump for holding rallies during COVID while in another article gives scientific cover to public protests. ⁰

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds! pic.twitter.com/oXexTKcBhj — Simon Miller (@simonmiller1776) June 17, 2020

Drew Holden has been keeping track today of the hot takes on Trump’s rally versus the ongoing protests:

Wondering why there’s so much outrage about @realDonaldTrump’s decision to restart his campaign but not the global protests during a pandemic? I have an idea. It’s because the media/left can only muster outrage about gatherings they don’t agree with. 🧵THREAD🧵 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

To kick things off, @nytimes. For the rally, it’s a dangerous health risk that could become “disastrous” because of coronavirus. Somehow, the daily protests nationwide seem to be immune. Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/MtrbQpy2xq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

They aren’t alone. Tons of media pushed this same two-track narrative. Here’s @MSNBC. Trump is supposedly taking an unacceptable risk. The protestors are lionized. pic.twitter.com/cHG4CQoK4Q — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

Here’s @NPR doing the same thing, paid for by your tax dollars. No concern for “proper social distancing” when the cause is one that they like. pic.twitter.com/izOibDPrSU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

The AP? The same folks who think militants annexing several blocks of Seattle is “festive” and has a “carnival-like atmosphere.”

Were there no health experts concerned about this other rally, @ABC? Your own footage looks pretty dramatic. pic.twitter.com/qM0WzCDmBy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

@CNN really put on a clinic on this one. Here’s their main account. Trump is taking risks. Nationwide is ritests get to hear about Tupac. You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/FxjgZhSlmV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

Their other account, @CNNPolitics, did the same thing. One is driven by fears, the other is a comparison to the 60s. pic.twitter.com/V1QjBtaa8j — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

You may be familiar with @Acosta. He does the same bit here. pic.twitter.com/FpIHWajWmJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

And @HuffPost has snapped to the same narrative. pic.twitter.com/oJSXsKtNg7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

“Rioting is inherently American.”

But it wasn’t just media outlets found that. Plenty of folks on the left we’re doing the same exact thing. Hard to find a bad narrative that @funder isn’t involved in. pic.twitter.com/yYZLdBUjQh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

Here’s @Amy_Siskind, taking part in a protest that surely isn’t social distancing safe, and gawking at another that obviously isn’t. pic.twitter.com/ZxQPY4ohCk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

You know it wouldn’t be a thread if @kurteichenwald didn’t make an appearance. pic.twitter.com/1M3vRkJNwp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

Laurence Tribe straight-up tells you to “join the peaceful protests” and doesn’t even mention wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, or putting yourself in self-quarantine for two weeks.

And of course the Never Trump brigade are involved here too. Here’s @BillKristol pic.twitter.com/y2fosp2ZtY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

To quote @neontaster paraphrasing @benshapiro, this virus doesn’t care about your protest or your politics. It’s about time the media and the left acted like it, rather than gaslight the American people. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2020

Never could’ve seen this coming! 🙄🙄🙄 — Alec (@Buckaye1) June 18, 2020

I don’t think it’s about the virus. I think it’s about bad optics for Democrats if Trump has an overflowing massive crowd dressed in red, white and blue. The MSM does not want to have to report on that. — Mr. Frank Waturi (Candor Warlord) (@MayorofCandor) June 17, 2020

Nor expose Biden for the puppet he is — natalieJo_TX 💫✨ (@natalieJo_TX) June 18, 2020

It seems as if #BlackLivesMattters were an honest concern then protests wouldn't have been allowed. Doctors, politicans, Hollywood and others encouraged it. Now a question: who does the virus affect the most? People were saying the damn virus is racist. This concerned me day 1. — #MAGAnificent TEXT TRUMP to 88022 (@SheriCarter18) June 17, 2020

We’d been told by reliable sources that those stay-at-home protesters were white supremacists deliberately trying to kill blacks because they knew COVID-19 had a higher fatality rate for African Americans.

