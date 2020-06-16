As Twitchy reported Monday night, the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson had declared that Domino’s Pizza had “just” killed its brand by returning a compliment on Twitter from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany … in a tweet that was eight years old. Wilson said he hadn’t done any “digging” and that the tweet had just appeared in his timeline, but that didn’t stop others from digging into Wilson’s Twitter feed and his evisceration of his candidate Joe Biden again and again.

Now we have Caleb Hull doing some digging and finding an Instagram post from Wilson featuring a cooler painted like the Confederate flag.

HAHA he blocked me after this pic.twitter.com/juXBJy8FeO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Hi @TheRickWilson, not sure if you realize, but your wife posted this on Instagram. May want to delete that one too! pic.twitter.com/ISg1xUVS1u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

“OMG that cooler is hilarious.”

“THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN” is what the cooler says on the top. Great work @MSNBC this is your hero. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Not sure how an organization called "The Lincoln Project" could have as one of its principals a guy who proudly displayed the Confederate Flag on his boat. How does that work, @ProjectLincoln? Anyone? @gtconway3d? @SteveSchmidtSES? Anyone? https://t.co/BYcGkTuEZ0 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 16, 2020

Yikes! How's that shoe fittin' on the other foot there, Rick? — ⚾️ Is It Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ #NatsFan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) June 16, 2020

I hate this but I also love it, I hate this level stupid but that guy deserves it — PuckLuckBitch (@puckluckbitch) June 16, 2020

Agreed.

Oh. My. God. A Confederate flag. — Tango Foxtrot (@TFinn82) June 16, 2020

Mr. Judgment lives in a glass house. — politicat (@politicat1) June 16, 2020

Will his brand rise again? — Antebellum Warlord (@See_Grean) June 16, 2020

Proof of Rick's literal Nazism — Kyanite 🇭🇰 (@_CivilPunk_) June 16, 2020

More like RicKKK Wilson. — Dead Buffalo (@DeadBuffaloBlog) June 16, 2020

Not looking good. Is he dreaming of enslaving blacks again? Ask his employer and advertisers if they support slavery. — Антикаратель (@Antikaratel) June 16, 2020

BRAND = MURDERED — 「Dr. Extremely Outside Guy」 (@Scost87) June 16, 2020

You hate to see it — Big Chris (@Funnyfatfriend) June 16, 2020

Get the door. But it ain't Domino's. — Vladdrac (@VladdTeppes) June 16, 2020

Rick is now canceled!! — Fatalradel (@fatalradel) June 16, 2020

My favorite thread for the day 🤣😅🤣 — steph (@Stephanieof3) June 16, 2020

Why can't people start making sure they are absolutely perfect before nitpicking others? — Amanda (@Amanda16065107) June 16, 2020

So Rick hangs out with racists. Why didn't Rick ask them to throw away that flag or cooler? I'm sure Rick was so offended and felt scared being around racists. Right Rick? — Just Some Guy (@JohnyTwoTimes13) June 16, 2020

Hahahahaha! Cancel the cancel culture!!!!!!! — C.J. (@RedNotBlue20) June 16, 2020

We could play this game all day, but hopefully, Wilson will shut up about some tweet from a Domino’s social media intern from eight years ago.

