As Twitchy reported Monday night, the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson had declared that Domino’s Pizza had “just” killed its brand by returning a compliment on Twitter from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany … in a tweet that was eight years old. Wilson said he hadn’t done any “digging” and that the tweet had just appeared in his timeline, but that didn’t stop others from digging into Wilson’s Twitter feed and his evisceration of his candidate Joe Biden again and again.

Now we have Caleb Hull doing some digging and finding an Instagram post from Wilson featuring a cooler painted like the Confederate flag.

“OMG that cooler is hilarious.”

Agreed.

We could play this game all day, but hopefully, Wilson will shut up about some tweet from a Domino’s social media intern from eight years ago.

