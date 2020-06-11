As Twitchy reported, police officers across the country began taking a knee with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protesters, and we had a post on whether it was right for the National Guard to take a knee as well.

The Dallas Police Department is taking things a step further; it’s compiled a video of Dallas law enforcement officers kneeling with protesters and ends with Chief Reneé Hall kneeling with other officers and urging police to do the same to fight racism.

What do you think? Does kneeling help defuse a tense situation, or does it send a message of weakness? Then again, the kneeling done at the conclusion of this video wasn’t during a tense situation — it was a decision by the police chief to capture on video and spread on social media.

Sad … very sad — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) June 11, 2020

Propaganda — Justin W. (@JustinWWaldrop) June 11, 2020

Decent people abhor both injustice and moral deficiencies like racism and can do so without taking a knee. I take a knee to God in prayer and before His throne only but I’ll stand with the righteous against injustice. https://t.co/fB6p9JbeJk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2020

Bowing pressure with the city leaders will turn Dallas into Chicago. Just look at the number of homicides, lost children and gun theft just since these protests began while police were tied up working protests. I follow crime everyday and I never seen such a surge. — Lostribe (@lostribe) June 11, 2020

I'll support the police anytime but I take a knee to not man but the almighty God. — Junior Zanti (@JJZanti) June 11, 2020

Clowns — USASFWife 🤍🏛👫 (@USAsfWF) June 11, 2020

I never thought I would see this especially in Texas. Looks so weak. — Proud American Woman (@Kathlee59399082) June 11, 2020

Let’s work together to get Dallas a new Chief of Police. — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) June 11, 2020

Yes to ending racism, yes to working together, but no to taking a knee. Like many others I only kneel before God. And when I asked my wife to marry me. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) June 11, 2020

Nope. Absolutely not. — Nancy (@Watzmann0905) June 11, 2020

How about working together to end anarchy and lawlessness for a change? — Annie (@AnnieFannie4) June 11, 2020

Disgrace. — Punished Billy (@NotaBilly219) June 11, 2020

Pathertic pandering. — George Christiansen (@GeorgeC44109461) June 11, 2020

Hard pass — Dave (@DaveHamlin2) June 11, 2020

🤦 Maybe we should abolish the police. — 🇺🇸 Amy🗽 (@My_2_bratz) June 11, 2020

I'll help fight injustice. Gladly. But I won't take a knee for you, them, or anyone else. — Lonny Eachus (@eachus) June 11, 2020

Does this mean ya'll have officially surrendered and we're on our own now? — DonBaker (@DonBake18248119) June 11, 2020

Pandering will get you nowhere. Never kneel to any human. — 🔥CNN lied and lied and lied🔥 (@babsdallas) June 11, 2020

Your department has embarrassed itself beyond repair. — “Liberals” = Marxists (@TsicsafPelosi) June 11, 2020

Stop it. — 15-day Lockdown: Day 1,287 (@JimjamFr) June 11, 2020

You think kneeling for virtue points is going to appease the violent mobs? You are the last ones who should be submitting you should be protecting the innocent people from being forced into submission. Absolutely shameful — J Ban (@jrfiv91) June 11, 2020

Congrats, now both sides hate you. — chrimony (@chrimony) June 11, 2020

Funny how things have changed since the Black Lives Matter protests during the Obama administration.

Related: