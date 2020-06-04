Kurt Schlichter of Twitchy sister-site Townhall lives in California and although he’s weighing in on a video of National Guardsmen kneeling in front of George Floyd protesters, they certainly weren’t the only ones; a quick search finds Guardsmen (and police officers) taking a knee in Philadelphia, Omaha, Minneapolis, Queens, Coral Gables, and other cities. Here’s how it went down in Hollywood:

👏 Members of the National Guard to take the knee after a passionate speech by actress Keke Palmer on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Officers from the 18th Cavalry refused to march alongside protesters but agreed to kneel#BlackLivesMatter Read more: https://t.co/QHU8FN78iz pic.twitter.com/TLlYSQR4gn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 3, 2020

Re: The kneeling California Guardsmen video… I hit the roof. I was/am furious. That captain was from was my old battalion. He probably got in long after I left, and I don't know him. I made my displeasure known in no uncertain terms…. 1/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

There is a counterargument and I wanted to bring it to your attention so you can judge for yourself. I owe you both sides. It comes from sources in the know who I DEEPLY respect. Like trust with my life respect. I'll let you decide even as I remain unconvinced. 2/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

The counterargument is that the captain made a smart tactical call to defuse a hostile situation. The gesture won over protesters, as opposed to the criminal agitators. Nationwide, it helped the Guard. Since then, protesters have been pointing out agitators to the Guard. 3/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

The protesters do not see the Guard as the enemy because of the kneeling. This tactical act had a massive strategic effect. And that captain is squared away and not a loser or a sissy. That's the counternarrative. 4/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

Do I buy it? Obviously, I'm not there and I tend to strongly favor deferring to the commander on the ground. Also, this is NOT like the '92 riots, which was all criminal without mixed in legit protesters. I know many of you will see it as retconning a fiasco. 5/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

My view? I only kneel in church (or I would if I wasn't one of those protestants who wears cargo shorts to services) and nowhere else. I think it was a terrible message and that our enemies will read it as weakness. You have all the arguments and my view. You decide. 6/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

Here’s actor Nick Searcy:

Why did we send the @NationalGuard in? TO KNEEL? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 4, 2020

My Godson, an Army officer called up in NG, was here last night btwn shifts in Hollywood and furious at anyone in uniform who took a knee. He'd rather be loading up everyone who's out past curfew or causing a disturbance. Showing weakness never works. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 4, 2020

It is disgusting. I'll bet those men were following an order to kneel. I WANT TO KNOW WHO GAVE THAT ORDER. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 4, 2020

And here’s James Woods, calling it a dangerous precedent:

Such a dangerous precedent. For liberals with an IQ of 9, let me make it simple: imagine your local Guard takes a knee for the KKK, to use a horrid scenario. All of a sudden it’s not so great to allow our military to engage in political gestures, is it? pic.twitter.com/xqArMhqtc6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 4, 2020

I appreciate you sharing this alternative view, despite whatever anger you clearly felt. — Chad Garland (@chadgarland) June 4, 2020

What do you think? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 4, 2020

What do you think? A good way to defuse a tense situation or a show of weakness?

The Commander needs to be dishonorably discharged. — TheSwordOfAThousandTruths🐸 (@THESWORDOFATHO1) June 4, 2020

I'm anti kneeling but I understand the counter argument. Thank you. — 🇺🇸🍀 Lisa ⌨️ Keyboard Warrior 🖥️ McG🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) June 4, 2020

Valid counter, but plays into their hands as well.

POTUS cant walk across a street unless protestors allow it? IMO, bending to the will of these people only emboldens them to push farther.

Some cities now banning crowd control devices, so what's left — david spratt (@Oil_vampire) June 4, 2020

Kneel before God and no one else.#JesusSaves — Phil Maness (@PhilManess3) June 4, 2020

I only kneel to humble myself in front of my Lord. — Aslan's Friend (@N9ZF) June 4, 2020

Believe it or not, the mayor of Fremont chose not to kneel with the protesters for the same reason:

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei says she won't comply with protesters' "take a knee" chants cause because of her faith, though she agrees with their message. "I will never kneel to anyone but God," Mei said. She applauded the demonstrations in her own city. https://t.co/Ozy6rURpQe — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 3, 2020

If he can’t diffuse a situation without subjugating his command, methinks he probably shouldn’t be leading. Just my pair of pennies. — RighterThanU (@URighterthan) June 4, 2020

Bullshit! Totally unprofessional and weak. The whole world now knows they will give into personal/political emotions and not do their job. Hearts and minds has never worked nor will it ever. They might as well take their weapons back to the armory and change into PT gear. — Duke (@0321Actual) June 4, 2020

So you "keep quiet" 200? 300 people? Not worth the fact that video has been seen world wide! China, Iran etc could now see us as weak! That captain took an easy out with quick result for long term consequences. All should be kicked out! — Ladylyne (@2Ladylyne3) June 4, 2020

Our enemies will have that video in their propaganda, no doubt. — [email protected] (@Stevegreene1242) June 4, 2020

They never should have done it. — Brad Miller (@realwealthprops) June 4, 2020

The only time a solider should kneel is to steady himself before firing his weapon. — Glenn believes China Lied=People Died (@Glennmarrs) June 4, 2020

On the ground assessment makes sense. A good call, in a tough situation. — tfslaw82 (@tfslaw82) June 4, 2020

Thread. Agree w/ you. That was also a fair serious coherent statement of the opposing viewpoint. Our side believes in an exchange of views and not just a dishonest strawman characterization of those we disagree with. Thank you. That’s useful info. — Free Hong Kong China is Asshole (@NakatomiXmas) June 4, 2020

There’s a HUGE difference between kneeling with someone and kneeling before someone. No problem with kneeling with someone in solidarity, it’s disgusting to kneel before anyone but God — Mike (@Mike122612) June 4, 2020

I am an MP veteran. This was DEFINITELY calming the crowd. Why fight a 100 people when getting on your knees for a few minutes gets rid of the problem? If they were all armed and attacking the soldiers nobody would be on their knees. it would be STOMP and DRAG. De-escalation. — Bill McLane (@billmclane) June 4, 2020

I appreciate you laying out the counter argument, but I still say taking a knee should only happen before God. While my blown out knee disqualified me for service, I come from a long line of Marines and soldiers. We are opening ourselves up for attack. — WarriorMom (@MamaCas06437114) June 4, 2020

It disgusted me to the core — Jesus Girl Patriot Jen (@jesusgirljen) June 4, 2020

I appreciate the counterpoint, Col, but I am not so sure that was the rationale. This looks more contrived and designed for press than a tactical decision to protect a unit — Scott " кто вы" (@ScottC20012) June 4, 2020

Appreciate the clarification. I view kneeling like bowing, giving in, it seems anti-America even though those NG guys are some of the greatest supporters of America in the country. Someone there made the call. Wasn’t my job and I have much respect for the National Guard. — Carson Parke (@ParkeCarson) June 4, 2020

Great thread — WT (@Bk25158172) June 4, 2020

A few people are saying the whole thing was staged with actors in uniform, but that wouldn’t explain all of the other incidents of Guardsmen and law enforcement taking a knee across the country.

I get the point of it being a tactical decision to defuse a hostile situation. BUT….you DO NOT KNEEL. You can STAND in solidarity. Anyone with half a brain would know the optics of this would be used against them appearing weak, and a win for opposition of the insurrection. — Quantum Wayfarer👣 (@fergi2479) June 4, 2020

Submissive weakness. Plain and simple. — MoMo (@MoMo15102142) June 4, 2020

Sorry, I not buying it. It violates the UCMJ. Period. — Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ketchersid (@ShannonKetcher2) June 4, 2020

Remember how triggered and “deeply disturbed” some people were by this photo of the Lincoln Memorial under guard from vandals? Looks like an impressive show of force to us.

This photo by @MarthaRaddatz at the Lincoln Memorial is deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/4cUgxQKh2p — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) June 2, 2020

We thought the videos of cities in flames and cops being dragged through the streets were deeply disturbing.

So? We’re still not sure what to think, although an important distinction the press seems to be overlooking is the peaceful protesters who assemble during the day and the looters and arsonists and Antifa clowns who do their thing at night. Never kneel before them.

