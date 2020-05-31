“Mostly peaceful protesters” were caught on video attacking and then dragging these Chicago police officers through the streets before others in the mob rushed to their aid:
The “mostly peaceful protesters” are dragging cops through the streets in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/M9kP7cPlcH
— Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) May 31, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz called it “domestic terrorism”:
This is domestic terrorism. https://t.co/84uvahhdHS
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2020
Where’s the leadership?
Pulling a female cop through thru the streets of Chicago. Mayor was angrier at the folks breaking Covid lockdown than at these violent criminals. https://t.co/muu2UmZZwB
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 31, 2020
***