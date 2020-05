NYPD police officers took a knee in solidarity with protesters in Queens, NY over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week:

It ends with organizers telling protestors to not let up. To not let it be a weekend thing. To push for policy change. There’s a handshake and an embrace between the police and organizers: https://t.co/K9PEGwXIwW pic.twitter.com/4fh9LuvHRa — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) May 31, 2020

Here’s the video of this pretty powerful moment: