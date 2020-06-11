As Twitchy recently reported, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has a pretty sunny view of the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” that’s been barricaded by extremists in her city; she seems to think they’re just protesting and exercising their First Amendment rights like she did when she was a young progressive. She also doesn’t seem concerned that the protesters have taken control of an abandoned police precinct and have made their fledgling state a no-go zone, or that an armed warlord and his crew have assumed policing duties in lieu of actual police.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy warns those who’ve only been watching right-wing news (meaning Fox News, meaning a lot more people than watch CNN), you’d think there were armed members of Antifa in there when the mayor’s office assures us it’s just peaceful protesters who’ve cordoned off their own state.

If you've been getting your news from right-wing media, you probably think armed militant Antifa activists have seized a section of Seattle. But the mayor's office tells me, "City officials have not interacted with 'armed antifa militants' at this site."https://t.co/ctZiwNNCx6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 11, 2020

If you've been getting your news from CNN, you probably think that potatoes can talk. https://t.co/XnBxzEu1BP — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 11, 2020

They're openly talking about being armed:pic.twitter.com/2qE8tMnzZV — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 11, 2020

Seattle Assistant Police Chief: "Community members have been subjected to barricades set up by the protesters with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints."pic.twitter.com/IJsblaUgxC — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 11, 2020

All of CNN’s going on the list.

Um, Oliver, even those who are supportive of the Antifa members who’ve established CHAZ say they’re “armed” https://t.co/ryKaQRMsto — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 11, 2020

OK, he’s armed, but is he a militant and a member of Antifa? And if so, has the mayor’s office interacted with him? If no, then Darcy’s statement stands.

The second part of the tweet does not contradict the first part. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 11, 2020

“They haven’t interacted…” means they are afraid to go there! 😂😂 — Minneapolis Police Scanner🔺 (@2018Winning) June 11, 2020

That's not actually a denial… 🤔 — 🎅CʏɴɪᴄᴀʟMᴇᴛsFᴀɴ🎄 (@awwang1) June 11, 2020

Exactly. Note the clarifying word “interacted.” — Rona Survivor (Antibody positive) (@MMOLiberty) June 11, 2020

Indeed. City officials have not interacted with armed Antifa militants, opting to abandon their posts and flee instead. — Dr. Jake K. Turx, NhD (not an actual doctor) (@JakeTurx) June 11, 2020

Of course they haven't interacted with them. They retreated and let them have it. — Myrddraal (@HandOfTheDark) June 11, 2020

They haven't interacted with them because they've backed off. I knew you were bad at your job. But, I had no idea this bad. Pitiful. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 11, 2020

City officials can't interact with anyone if they don't show up on site pic.twitter.com/HXlwCe9YDK — Glen Dronach (@glen_dronach) June 11, 2020

I just thought the wording was oddly very-specific. Not saying there is no truth to it, but specifically saying they haven't interacted with anyone. Just another tactic to imply nothing is going on and gaslight people. — Myrddraal (@HandOfTheDark) June 11, 2020

Oliver’s gaslights are the best. It’s true that they’ve clashed with the police and even ran them off from their building. But they’re only occupying a very, extremely small 6 square block section of the city. pic.twitter.com/B4s8WB8fOX — Quarantime! (@rudeboyardee) June 11, 2020

“We have been hearing from community members that they have been subjected to barricades set up by the protesters with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints in the neighborhood,” Seattle Police Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said during a news conference Wednesday. — MediumRoast (@downforthejava) June 11, 2020

There are literally videos of the violence there. This is not going to end well. — Morvjn (@morvjn) June 11, 2020

One just needs to watch the live feeds from the "protesters" themselves! Esp one named Raz Simone, he walks around with his comrades carrying an AK. Declared himself the "law", engaged in police brutality, beat on a graffiti artist. The rich irony is in HIS OWN VIDEO! GET WOKE! — Frank Gilliland (@FrankGillilan13) June 11, 2020

tHeY’rE gRoWiNg ThEiR oWn FoOd pic.twitter.com/DgYU18zWGk — furious_Stay Six Feet Away_a (@furious_a) June 11, 2020

The gaslighting by you and others is amazing. — Spaghetti Cat (@Tummler123) June 11, 2020

Are you high???? — BB ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BBanon17) June 11, 2020

Baghdad Bob. — Michael Walsh (@dkahanerules) June 11, 2020

Oliver Darcy auditioning to be Minister of Information for Warlord of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. — foppishdandy (@RakishDandy) June 11, 2020

You somehow manage to out-hack yesterday’s hackjob every day. — Patrick Batemxn 🇺🇸 (@JackDoorsey) June 11, 2020

Bro it's 2020 there's literally pictures. — Brack (@bdzbdz) June 11, 2020

The Bundy's took over an empty wildlife refuge. These people in the "autonomous zone" took over an area with 500 occupied homes & numerous businesses. They have created barriers to get in with armed patrols and they're extorting businesses for "protection". Not exactly the same. — Marie Coop (@mcoop69) June 11, 2020

It wasn’t that long ago that “domestic terrorists” with guns “stormed” the Michigan state capitol if left-wing media can be trusted.

btw, we are getting our news from folks that are stuck in this zone texting us and telling us what happening. — Bipedal Erectus (@campbel763) June 11, 2020

I’m just here for the ratio — Pami Q (@Duckypam) June 11, 2020

"SPD also says it has “been hearing from community members that they have been subjected to barricades set up by the protesters with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints in the neighborhood,” another claim being repeated on social media and in comments on sites.." — Mister B (@missterb000) June 11, 2020

"Accounts from residents describe a small number of ppl armed with rifles who have been seen serving as guards near parking garages and areas where motor vehicles travel near the camp. "https://t.co/HpAMJrrqp2 — Mister B (@missterb000) June 11, 2020

The gas lighting of America, "Reliable Sources" edition continues. There are armed people AT THE ENTRANCE. They're checking ID's and deciding who goes in and out. They've chased the Seattle PD out of the precinct (due to Mayor's decision) and used barricades to keep people out. — A.B. Sak (@ABSaks) June 11, 2020

Or maybe just check twitterhttps://t.co/n3ZuteeFp7 — WazzuCrew11 (@WazzuCrew11) June 11, 2020

I love how the left is convincing themselves this is normal and okay. — @strictlyrecon78 (@strictlyrecon78) June 11, 2020

GEE sounds like that same media that reported tear gas was used on protestors in front of D.C church! pic.twitter.com/0zTx4p32vo — Deplorable Tina ☆☆☆ (@cajungal62) June 11, 2020

Jay Inslee, the Democrat governor of Washington, is ceding his constitutional power & authority to protect & defend the citizens of Washington State to the Antifa, as they take control over neighborhoods in Seattle. — 🇺🇸 Mark Trumpinski 🇺🇸 (@mbski23) June 11, 2020

Journalism…. I asked someone. I’m done. — CobaltLightning (@CobaltLightnin2) June 11, 2020

“But the mayor’s office tells me” 🤣 — Sean Bakke (@SeanBakke) June 11, 2020

How about you ask some of the actual reporters on the ground there? — Caleb Fields (@CF_Hokie18) June 11, 2020

Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is literally on the ground there, not on the phone with the mayor’s office:

Occupiers forced this guy out who was live-streaming inside the zone. The crowd was calling him a white supremacist, though the man being pushed out says he’s simply an anti-abortion advocate. The crowd chanted, “Who don’t matter? This motherfucker!” pic.twitter.com/qCBl1K7G90 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

My latest report from the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone“: Things are getting dangerous for people who are accused of wrongdoing. In one instance, an accused thief was surrounded by a crowd and interrogated, with one person brandishing a bat in his face. https://t.co/NkGWiUXmfa pic.twitter.com/dVLJvTbStG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

I suspect the insurgents will leave as soon as they realize that government and quasi-govt services such as trash pickup, mail & pizza/beer delivery services aren't going to be furnished. They will then go home to their mommies who will defend them as brave misunderstood heroes — dizzheart (@dizzheart) June 11, 2020

Phenomenal ratio — Coach Still (@jaredstill) June 11, 2020

Be sure to follow Darcy’s feed (if he hasn’t blocked you) for all the latest press releases from the Democratic mayor’s office.

