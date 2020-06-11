As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the free people barricaded inside Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” had sent out a plea for vegan and soy-based food after the homeless ate everything they had.

It looks like the anarchists and Antifa members are in for the long haul, as they’ve started farming inside the autonomous zone.

Lol the Antifa people in the “autonomous zone” are taking up farming. They poured some top soil onto the grass, seem to have simply placed some of the plants onto the soil rather than digging holes, and are expecting to keep the plot sufficiently watered with a watering can. pic.twitter.com/ULCmU4ACnw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 11, 2020

What’s so tough about farming anyway? As Michael Bloomberg said, you stick a seed in the dirt and up comes the corn, right?

Also they’ve planted enough crops to provide moderately large portions of salad to four people in about a month — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 11, 2020

This circus might last a month considering the responses from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

They're never gonna survive the next Hobo Food Raid at this rate. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) June 11, 2020

*Green Acres theme plays* — Maggie (@MF_Ball) June 11, 2020

Bless their hearts — E. Garland (@MrsG8086) June 11, 2020

Not enough kale and their avocado trees are about a decade away from being ready. So far so good then. — Robert James (@RobertJames113) June 11, 2020

As a proud employee (now retired) of Holtz Farms for three years, I can confirm that this is in fact the correct way to grow produce. My input is accurate and I will not tolerate anyone who challenges it. — Jonathan Eby (@Jeby_35) June 11, 2020

Yeah that might feed 1 person for a week, did they even research how the world works before doing this? 5 acres of crops is about what’s needed to feed 1 person for a year. — Rip Hughes (@RipHughes) June 11, 2020

Their understanding of agriculture is about level with their understanding of life, social order, history, economics, and governance. — MTBowers (@bardolator) June 11, 2020

They're going to find out it takes quite a bit of work to feed yourself with no grocery store — Rae 🔥 (@FiatLuxGenesis) June 11, 2020

It honestly looks like a bunch of children who ran away to the backyard… — Flavius Josephus (@Zip_It_Hippie) June 11, 2020

This is the most accurate representation. — some asshole (@_some_asshole) June 11, 2020

Bless their little hearts. I hope the soy flourishes. — Rick_Kinderman 🇺🇸 (@RAKinderman) June 11, 2020

They clearly dont understand agriculture. Heck a family of 5 need 40-50 bean plants. Imagine a population of 100 vegans. Like a bunch of kids trying to play house they dont know how it works. — The Political Mom (@TanukiMako21) June 11, 2020

I did something similar when I was four. I pulled the seeds out of my apple and put them in the backyard grass and ran inside eagerly to tell my parents we never have to buy apples again. Still waiting on our first harvest. — Garbo (@DaveGarbacik) June 11, 2020

Oh how cute. Like they'll be there for more than a few days. — Annyka (@AnnykaV) June 11, 2020

I say at this point we just continue to let them do whatever they want and we make it a reality show.

Tune in this week to see if Skylynn and Shiloh finally bang or will the three weeks since either of them have showered be too tall of a hill to climb. — Billy Hill (@Billy___Hill) June 11, 2020

You laugh now, but in 3-4 weeks they will have enough food to make one whole salad for one of their residents that will taste “just okay”. #StarvingToDeath #ToOwnTheCons — Cartomey (@cartomey) June 11, 2020

These people have no practical life experience to speak of. I didn't think it was possible to be this detached from reality and still manage to live from day to day. — SenoiroBanane (@SenoiroBanane) June 11, 2020

Just add fertilizer, liberal tears, and scream at the crops to grow. Will yield in 3-4 weeks. — Woody P (@woodypanama) June 11, 2020

Here’s a great thread about their chances of success:

Commie farming thread begin! im a farmer, these lazy bastards claim they made a garden to feed their commune. Lets take it apart. First off, they laid down brown gardening paper and just put potting soil ontop, the ground is still living turf and since it's a park its pic.twitter.com/kS1TzWyYOv — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

likely compacted.

This means that roots will have a very hard time penetrating the turf layer, and they will likely have a garden full of weeds within a week as the weeds push through their paper and soil. Don't be lazy, either kill the turf with paper and plant in it — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

or do a proper lasagna garden with multiple soil layers This is what they should have done, but again they are lazy socialists that only know how to grown meme plants in their parents backyard vegi garden pic.twitter.com/EPbYQBBfms — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

paper is highlighted, also u can see the potting mix they used in an inch thick layer. Also their "sophisticated watering system… one watering can, no hoses as far as i can see.

they planted marigolds, how sweet, but you cant live off those. lets see what else they planted pic.twitter.com/Z3lCDhXgu4 — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

lmao, a couple scrawny romain lettuce plants and potted herbs and vegis from a gardening store. They didn't grown any of this from seed, meaning if these plants die they are fucked and cant plant more. Also garden store plants are GMO so they can't seed save either. pic.twitter.com/AB04JoNnsT — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

Also the calore-calorie ratio is horrible here! let me explain. they spend around 100-200 calories to plant all that lettuce, they get 5 calories back per plant. so thats a return of -95 calories. This garden is making them hungrier and giving them almost nothing. — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

consider butternut squash from seed, after all is said and done you can plant 5-6 plants for 100-200 calories and get 63 cal per lb from each squash with the plant, with each plant producing 5-25 lbs of squash.

so an average return of 630 cal for 100-200 cal spent. — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

tldr they are using meme plants that spend more calories than they produce, and this garden is completely unsustainable and unable to last longer than a season, and cannot feed even one person. — Yukari borgar (@GrillBorgar) June 11, 2020

Our guess is the CHAZ warlord with the guns will be the one person who gets fed.

Wonder how long it's going to be before they draft a Constitution. Might be interesting … — Joe Carboni (@JoeCarboni1) June 11, 2020

They already drafted their list of demands from Seattle. They want free public housing because housing is a right, so you’d have thought they’d have added free food since food is a right.

Related: