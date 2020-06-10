The now protected account of @anarchomastia, a Seattle-based “anarchist” currently located in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, tweeted earlier this morning that homeless people “took away all the food” and they are desperate for supplies “to keep the area operational”:

They did have plenty of food earlier, but, collectivist utopias aren’t easy to sustain:

Few images from today as the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" continues to be established in a rather organic, handmade fashion. People walking freely, speakers, food. Huge change. Visual whiplash from a few days ago. #seattleprotest #chaz pic.twitter.com/r14zhmFGTA — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) June 10, 2020

Tell me more about the “free food,” please:

When police retreated from Seattle’s Capitol Hill, some people expected chaos. Instead the new autonomous zone has speeches, free food, and people helping one another. Here’s a look inside the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/ksByr5bTDg — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 10, 2020

Rationed. They should have rationed the food and water:

The Seattle Police abandoned a precinct, which has now been christened the Seattle *People's* Department: East Precinct. Protestors have declared the area an autonomous zone & are distributing food & water. #FreeCapitolHill#capitolhillautonomouszone https://t.co/5qsy9K8WiD pic.twitter.com/EE6mcPr0Xx — Rebecca Parson for Congress (WA-06) (@RebeccaforWA) June 10, 2020

What did they think would happen?

God bless these revolutionary LARPers for thinking they created an autonomous zone in Seattle that has no ability to grow food or maintain any sort of self-sustaining society. pic.twitter.com/XSePxN57al — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 9, 2020

Hopefully, for this cat’s sake, things don’t get too dire:

Basho the therapy cat of the people has entered the Seattle autonomous zone pic.twitter.com/Phae2Katj3 — Jesse Z Mann 🧘‍♂️🕎💜😷✊🏼 (@zookmann) June 10, 2020

***

