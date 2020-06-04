We really hate to dedicate another post to the New York Times, but the “Send in the Troops” op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton that has compelled another round of mass subscription cancellations and caused employees to call in sick to protest the paper that used their work for evil purposes is the talk of the media. How did such an op-ed make it into print?

On Wednesday night, editorial page editor James Bennet tweeted that it was the job of the paper to present different opinions. But on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Times said it was a “rushed editorial process” and the op-ed “did not meet our standards.”

If the NYT wants to avoid all mistaken opinions and facts, it could just shut its doors entirely. Problem solved. All the woke staffers could then find jobs with less obviously evil organizations. I noticed none of them quit their jobs over Cotton's op-ed. https://t.co/ErJYBgALF6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2020

But wait … now the Times is reporting that Bennet didn’t read Cotton’s op-ed before it went to print.

2. The New York Times confirms that the editor of its editorial page @JBennet did not read the Tom Cotton op-ed before it was published To not review an op-ed written by a US Senator at a time of heightened tensions (or any other time) is malpracticehttps://t.co/vwVoWCLPFg pic.twitter.com/Z9o8Jl3Zuj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2020

Two questions I’ve put to The New York Times: 1. What specific standards did the Op-Ed not meet? 2. Did @JBennet read the Op-Ed prior to publication? If they get back to me with answers, I’ll let you know. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 4, 2020

My reporting indicates that the Opinions section of the newspaper is contemplating the slashing of up to one fifth of its daily output, the better to exert greater oversight over pieces like Cotton's. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 4, 2020

In his statements on the topic, NYT editorial page editor James Bennet hasn't mentioned that he actually read the piece prior to publication. It would be hard for the top editor of such a section to read *everything* pre-publication, considering its prolific output. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 4, 2020

That said, any process that failed to escalate this particular op-ed — which advocated a military invasion of urban America — to the top boss is a process that requires overhauling. The section showed no awareness of how drastic a proposal was at hand. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 4, 2020

For what it’s worth, Cotton isn’t apologizing for calling for “a military invasion of urban America.”

Cotton (who looks pretty happy) responds to the NYT on Fox News. "I can tell you my op-ed doesn't meet the New York Times standards. It far exceeds their standards which are normally full of left-wing, sophomoric drivel." pic.twitter.com/yt7JItfbU3 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 5, 2020

But, again, it’s cool that the Taliban could publish an op-ed saying it just wants peace:

Remember when the New York Times published an op-ed written by a leader of the Taliban? pic.twitter.com/cxgrTQNXlO — Laura (@laurakbarr) June 5, 2020

As long as their pervert readers can be reassured. pic.twitter.com/YmeVNXWkrI — Craig Howard (@crahow555) June 4, 2020

Roughly translated: Left leaning Op-Ed = Good

Right leaning Op-Ed = Bad Can't have countering views because that might lead to, heaven forbid, discourse. AAAAAHHHHH — Show_me_your_jits (@Showmeyour_jits) June 4, 2020

I am old enough to remember when liberals used to go around quoting Voltaire, “I don’t agree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Now they want to shut up everyone they disagree with. — Michael Giorgino (@MikeGiorgino) June 4, 2020

Translation: We let a point of view that was not in lock step with our desired view "leak" into our paper. What a disgusting bunch of asshats. — Crosspatch (@VictorB123) June 4, 2020

the news that prints didn't fit — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 4, 2020

pathetic and sad. 58% of Americans support Tom Cotton's position. But regardless of that, it is absolutely insane that so many feel THREATENED by an alternate opinion. The Times should be ashamed of itself. Proves it's the liberal biased rag we all know it is. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) June 4, 2020

Like we said Wednesday night, quite a few conservatives said they weren’t on board with Cotton, but the backlash has just been ridiculous. The New York Times is the liberal’s Bible, and Cotton’s words were sacrilege.

Bonus: Cotton got in some solid trolling Thursday evening:

How is everyone at the @nytimes doing tonight? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2020

