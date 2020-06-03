As Twitchy has reported, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany roasted CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday, who decided he’d speak for the late Dr. Martin Luther King in disapproving of President Trump’s photo-op with a Bible (which was quickly parroted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Speaker Nancy Pelosi).

She also took a question from the White House Correspondents’ Association’s most hated journalist, OANN’s Chanel Rion, about Rod Rosenstein and the Russian collusion hoax. Here’s how it sounded to Brian Tyler Cohen, formerly of Occupy Democrats:

We’re going to switch that around and put the quotation marks around “The completely fabricated story” and “gassed” and remove them from spying. And yes, it’s a bigger scandal than the U.S. Park Police moving protesters out of the way — without using tear gas or rubber bullets — so the president could get through safely.

McEnany scolded the media for their “lack of journalistic curiosity” about Obamagate. We all know they were plenty curious about Russian collusion; they just didn’t have the evidence or the facts. She also got in a dig on Rep. Adam Schiff in particular for his continual claims of having concrete evidence of collusion:

That was mostly Jonah Goldberg, who called McEnany’s behavior “indefensible and grotesque.”

They certainly didn’t hesitate to pass along leaks from people like James Comey’s buddy.

If only. Or let the Clinton Foundation pay for it, since the Hillary Clinton campaign funded the dossier and the oppo research.

But that would be an abuse of the intelligence community if President Trump did it. Then journalists would show some curiosity.

