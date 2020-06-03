As Twitchy has reported, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany roasted CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday, who decided he’d speak for the late Dr. Martin Luther King in disapproving of President Trump’s photo-op with a Bible (which was quickly parroted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Speaker Nancy Pelosi).

She also took a question from the White House Correspondents’ Association’s most hated journalist, OANN’s Chanel Rion, about Rod Rosenstein and the Russian collusion hoax. Here’s how it sounded to Brian Tyler Cohen, formerly of Occupy Democrats:

Kayleigh McEnany, responding to a question by OAN, just called the completely fabricated story of Obama "spying" on Trump the "biggest political scandal we've seen"… 2 days after Trump gassed peaceful protestors for a photo op. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 3, 2020

We’re going to switch that around and put the quotation marks around “The completely fabricated story” and “gassed” and remove them from spying. And yes, it’s a bigger scandal than the U.S. Park Police moving protesters out of the way — without using tear gas or rubber bullets — so the president could get through safely.

McEnany scolded the media for their “lack of journalistic curiosity” about Obamagate. We all know they were plenty curious about Russian collusion; they just didn’t have the evidence or the facts. She also got in a dig on Rep. Adam Schiff in particular for his continual claims of having concrete evidence of collusion:

.@PressSec slams the press for their “lack of journalistic curiosity” about Russiagate liars. pic.twitter.com/cbxH3ReqsF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2020

But they're not journalists. — marie (@chrisdever) June 3, 2020

.@OANN asks @PressSec for President’s response over fact neither Rod Rosenstein nor FBI leadership seem willing to take responsibility for the illegal wiretapping of the Trump campaign. McEnany: The President is dismayed —the lack of journalistic curiosity is astounding. https://t.co/uThmaDftUm — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) June 3, 2020

Lack of journalistic ethics. — Concerned Citizen (@1Xtrem) June 3, 2020

They are not allowed to be curious. Just rude and stupid. — carmen_allgood (@carmen_allgood) June 3, 2020

A journalism degree does not a journalist make — Texas Redskins Fans (@TexasHTTRFans) June 3, 2020

So few honest journalists. Where is the journalistic integrity??? — Kiwinan (@Kiwinanrulz) June 3, 2020

Oh no! Now super dork Chris Wallace will be upset with her actions again. — Alex Spagnuolo 🛠️ (@alex_spagnuolo) June 3, 2020

That was mostly Jonah Goldberg, who called McEnany’s behavior “indefensible and grotesque.”

They were part of #ObamaGate — Silenced (@ric_weavr) June 3, 2020

Journalists were complicit! — A.J. 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsAJ) June 3, 2020

They certainly didn’t hesitate to pass along leaks from people like James Comey’s buddy.

She spanks the media with such nonchalance, but the effects are devastating. — 🇺🇸Lowkey Rey🇺🇸 (@rey_atl) June 3, 2020

Schiff is a clown…glad she called him out by name. — The Porchman Sportsman (@Tcm080) June 3, 2020

Pencil neck @AdamSchiff needs to resign — Mamba Forever 🐍 (@MambaForever20) June 3, 2020

I think the Democrats should pay for the Mueller debacle not the taxpayers @realDonaldTrump — ItsAMystery007! (@ItsMystery007) June 3, 2020

If only. Or let the Clinton Foundation pay for it, since the Hillary Clinton campaign funded the dossier and the oppo research.

Trump should tweet out: "If Obama, Biden and the media don't denounce the political spying on my campaign, then I will use those same tools against them. If, however, they denounce them, we can move on. Thank you". — Middle America Media (@okclivinrob) June 3, 2020

But that would be an abuse of the intelligence community if President Trump did it. Then journalists would show some curiosity.

