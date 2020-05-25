Well, you can certainly say it didn’t take long for Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to make an impression. She was bound to be reviled by the White House press corps, now fully awakened from their long slumber between 2008 and 2016, but Jonah Golberg, who at least isn’t a passenger on the S.S. Bulwark, calls her behavior “indefensible and grotesque” on Fox News Sunday and says what President Trump was really looking for wasn’t a press secretary but a Twitter troll.

Not doing the job they have and instead going on the attack sounds like a few people we know in the White House briefing room, and we’re not talking about McEnany. Jim Acosta, anyone?

The biggest political scandal in history? Yeah, we can see that … it certainly puts Watergate to shame; too bad we don’t have a Woodward and Bernstein on that (though Catherine Herridge and Sharyl Attkisson are doing their part). Heck, we’ll even go the “but her emails” route and say that Hillary Clinton’s homebrew server and BleachBit shenanigans alone were bigger than Watergate.

