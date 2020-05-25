Well, you can certainly say it didn’t take long for Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to make an impression. She was bound to be reviled by the White House press corps, now fully awakened from their long slumber between 2008 and 2016, but Jonah Golberg, who at least isn’t a passenger on the S.S. Bulwark, calls her behavior “indefensible and grotesque” on Fox News Sunday and says what President Trump was really looking for wasn’t a press secretary but a Twitter troll.

.@JonahDispatch says @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany's behavior is "indefensible and grotesque" and that Trump wants a "Twitter troll who goes on [the] attack, doesn’t actually care about doing the job they have…" in a press secretary. pic.twitter.com/2cPZgVe0c5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 24, 2020

Not doing the job they have and instead going on the attack sounds like a few people we know in the White House briefing room, and we’re not talking about McEnany. Jim Acosta, anyone?

As an admirer of his book "Liberal Fascism" this is extremely disheartening. He has completely gone over to the dark side. Kayleigh is magnificent and totally disarming. For Jonah to say this is scurrilous! — JohnnieGarner (@JohnnieGarner) May 24, 2020

It is neither "indefensible" nor "grotesque" to ask the media to report real news on the biggest political scandal in American history. There is no journalistic defense for failing to answer the questions posed by @PressSec on behalf of millions of concerned Americans. https://t.co/FgLDPhTJZS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 25, 2020

The biggest political scandal in history? Yeah, we can see that … it certainly puts Watergate to shame; too bad we don’t have a Woodward and Bernstein on that (though Catherine Herridge and Sharyl Attkisson are doing their part). Heck, we’ll even go the “but her emails” route and say that Hillary Clinton’s homebrew server and BleachBit shenanigans alone were bigger than Watergate.

Also, it's not an "audience of one" concerned about weaponization of intelligence and law enforcement to spread, through criminal leaks, a false and dangerous Russia collusion hoax via a corrupt media. It is millions Americans who care about the republic and rule of law. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 25, 2020

While we're at it, we shouldn't conflate legitimate unmasking by intelligence researchers with widespread political unmasking — particularly before we have even begun to answer *why* and to what end politicals on Team Obama were rampantly unmasking politicals on Team Trump. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 25, 2020

Amen. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) May 25, 2020

Jonah has become a grotesque caricature of his former self … in more ways than one.#sad — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 25, 2020

I never understand why Trump supporting media don’t just report the news did they say that the MSM is not covering. Russiagate, Obamagate, report the facts. Stop complaining and report the fact that the MSM doesn’t report. Do your job, unless your job is complaining. — Herzog Gutreich (@Goodhart98) May 25, 2020

It’s a legit question: The fact is that Non Resistance media on right and left are a huge reason scandal was uncovered and why so many details are known. Even with a teensie tiny fraction of their budget and staff. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 25, 2020

There’s no journalistic defense for the media’s lack of curiousity in the actions of the Obama administration immediately after 11/8/16 “Scandal free Obama years” has never rang more hollow — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) May 25, 2020

Ask Jonah if he can spot the difference between the press from 2008-2016 and now. I am so sick of these people feigning ignorance. — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 25, 2020

She treats the reporters with the same respect they show @realDonaldTrump and his administration. If that means they get treated with zero respect, they need a mirror not a telescope. — God, Country & 59 Chevys (@zaffmum) May 25, 2020

The questions are valid as is "why aren't media asking them?" This exposes their corruption and no truth-loving American would condemn it. — Martin A. Harry (@MartinAHarry) May 25, 2020

In the aftermath of the Russia hoax, reporters carefully avert their eyes from the fact that the leaks they received were manufactured deliberately to put lies into the news, writes @HolmanJenkins https://t.co/fsAeargOpr … via @WSJ — GIJOE ABN (@gijoe_abn) May 25, 2020

Mollie, Chris is from the “old-school” when @GOP was more compliant. Republicans who fight back simply blows the mind of insiders like Wallace. — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) May 25, 2020

Yeah, but if Chris were there, and Kayleigh talked to him like that, believe that he would have something to say about it! Probably along the lines of 'yes, ma'am' in a weak whisper, because he's so tough when surrounded by other liberal hacks. — Christopher (@Anfini00) May 25, 2020

Dear Mainstream Media— Accountability goes both ways. Best regards, 🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Daniel P. Lundberg (@BackInTheBurg) May 25, 2020

Kayleigh is on point. — Patti (@DrRob08) May 25, 2020

A woman with a mind of her own & dares to question a decision or make a strong point she is instantly labelled “enemy” for she has violated the traditional code of conduct. So as a protective response, men label her “difficult to work with”, “hard to get along”, “tough to handle” — Marty Chastain (@chastain_marty) May 25, 2020

Concerned Americans like me. I want them to address this. Why is the msm refusing to report truth? Why are they withholding facts from us? — D'Andalora ⭐️⭐️⭐️ God Bless America! (@2_bluestarmom) May 25, 2020

Wouldn't it be great if those disparaging Kayleigh instead would just answer the Q's she asked them? The genius of Kayleigh in FLIPPING THE SCRIPT has the usual PRESSTITUTES MORE than a little upset, upset at the answers they all refuse to admit to because they already know🤔 — Concerned Legal Citizen (@ConcernedLegal) May 25, 2020

I guess I never knew that the ‘job that the @PressSec has’ is to stand there and be cowed by the media. — GunDogJay (@GunDogJay) May 25, 2020

If Chris Wallace, et al are disgusted, I'm delighted. — Fran Baker (@FranBakerBooks) May 25, 2020

I thought her response was wonderful. It’s the kind of thing I always wish would be said, but never is. — Rich Ellis (@richeygreene) May 25, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany is not going to allow gotcha questions and the level of disrespect that I've witnessed by these so called journalists during President Trump's first term in office. She is doing her job and THEIR JOB. — Donna Morley (@LadyDonnaK) May 25, 2020

So @PressSec ‘s job is to support the American Left’s narrative, work to bury real news when the seditious crimes come straight out of the democrat party and fabricate accusations that then get spun into a false narrative against the Democrat’s opponent? Grotesque has a beard. — Stinkin' Feckless, Deplorable Catholic Hillbilly (@1cst1tsc) May 25, 2020

Scott Adams said the only thing he could focus on with that interview was the fact that Jonah Goldberg looked like he was becoming a werewolf. — Jack Howarth (@HowarthJW) May 25, 2020

Good one!

