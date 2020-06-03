On Monday evening President Trump took a short walk from the White House to St. Johns Church, which had been set on fire the night before. The media and Dems were among the highly triggered, just partly because Trump held up a Bible in front of the church. And now, guess what’s happened — it caught on:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

LOL.

We were told “photo ops” were bad things — guess not.

