It’s not Joe Biden’s face mask that makes this part unclear; to us, it sounds like he’s talking about an unarmed person with a knife rushing a police officer. In Biden’s mind, there’s a lot that can be done to change police behavior through training; for example, you can shoot that person running at you with a knife in the leg and not the heart, for starters. That’s what he told a church full of black community leaders, at least.

Again, this is the guy who said you should buy a shotgun rather than an AR-15 because you don’t have to aim as much and you can just blast some shells through the front door if you think there’s an intruder out there in the dark — that’ll scare ’em off.

Joe Biden says he wants cops who have someone running at them with a knife to “shoot them in the leg.” pic.twitter.com/uhtj8gQa6l — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) June 1, 2020

We thought Tasers were the nonviolent way forward.

An "unarmed person with a knife" pic.twitter.com/iI6JZFr293 — AJ (@AJZ_55) June 1, 2020

"Unarmed person with a knife" — Greg Fuhrmann (@gregfuhrmann) June 1, 2020

See! We knew we weren’t the only ones who heard it.

Biden clearly has zero experience with firearms, firearm law, or self defense — you don’t shoot unless lethal force is absolutely justified. His “shoot to wound” rhetoric is irresponsible, not unlike when he told people to just fire shotguns from their balconies. https://t.co/qyZsv4XcIG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 1, 2020

Shooting in the foot, that's it for Biden's expertise. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) June 1, 2020

@JoeBiden Mr. "2 blasts in the air"?!? Nope, he's right. 🤨 — The Drunken Jedi (@TheDrunkenJedi) June 1, 2020

remember he's the same idoit who said warning shots, with a 12 gauge shot gun pointed at your neighbors house, was just fine. — Melanie Christiansen (@MelanieChristi2) June 1, 2020

Seriously, the vice president told Field and Stream, “Well, you know, my shotgun will do better for you than your AR-15, because you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.”

Not to mention, shooting into the thigh or pelvic cavity can be lethal when you hit the femoral artery. This is worse than the firing a shotgun comment he made for home defense. No knowledge of firearms or shooting protocols. — Law Dog: Loves RPGs new & old (@LawDogStrikes) June 1, 2020

Lots of people have died from being shot in the leg. The Femoral artery will quickly empty the body of blood. Is Joe gonna get called out for promoting police violence? — Matt (@MattFromDeltona) June 1, 2020

Bullets through the leg have a very good chance of being fatal, either by clipping the femoral artery or shattering the femur and doing the same. Or hitting the bone and running it and exploding a joint, once again causing the person to bleed out. — Isilith (@ShadowHeels) June 1, 2020

And if Biden shoots somebody in the leg, it could easily result in a shattered femur or severing the femoral artery, which is a quick death. Sloe Joe has watched too many TV westerns. — Ken Mitchell (@KenWD0ELQ) June 1, 2020

Everyone knows to aim for the achilles in these types situations, its what legends are made of. — Josh Willmert (@j_willmert) June 1, 2020

He's basically telling black mom's and dad's that he knows their kids are going to run at police officers with knives, but he will protect them by telling them to shoot them in the leg? He is racist AF with the low expectations. — Noflake❄ (@Besttrolleva) June 1, 2020

Has ever heard “center mass” — Fake Plissken (@fakeplissken) June 1, 2020

You're taught to shoot Center Body Mass because it's the largest target. You're already under pressure & you WILL most likely miss even near point blank range. A leg is smaller & moving. It also has the femoral artery which if severed will cause you to die in seconds. — Randall Sanchez (@SpicyKeo) June 1, 2020

If somebody is coming at me with intent to do harm to me I'm sure as hell not going to be looking to shoot them in the leg. — bart burr (@burradventures) June 1, 2020

Maybe he should lead by example and instruct the people protecting him to only "shoot to wound". — Kent Summers (@azroofer1) June 1, 2020

I wonder if that is what he tells his bodyguards? — Jesse Almanrode (@isaiah1112) June 1, 2020

(1) Do NOT draw your weapon unless you intend to use it.

(2) Do not use it, unless you intend to mortally wound. — Eliott (@Eliott92543430) June 1, 2020

I find the best deterrent is to pull your revolver, twirl it a few times, then shoot a hole in a fifty-cent piece I through in the air. The bad guys hate that. — Tony Allen (@Tony_Allen_CPA) June 1, 2020

But @JoeBiden was able to grab that rusty razor from Corn Pop and we all know Corn Pop was a bad dude! — John Castel (@JBB4768) June 1, 2020

How about mace first man! — Brian Helmken (@pitalumni) June 1, 2020

Police have non-lethal force for situations in which that is called for. — The Intersect (@mburm201) June 1, 2020

This is seriously so sad.. He's just making it up as he goes — pager55372 (@pager55372) June 1, 2020

He really does have no clue, but no one will call him out on it. No one. And he does know George Floyd wasn’t shot, right?

