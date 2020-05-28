Minneapolis is on fire, but let’s take a quick trip north of the border to see what’s going on in Toronto: Why, it’s officially Menstrual Hygiene Day by proclamation of Mayor John Tory:

Today I proclaimed #MenstrualHygieneDay in the @CityofToronto in an effort to help break the silence around menstruation. Proud to support @ThePeriodPurse and their continued work to end the stigma surrounding periods. #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Ae9HsTNuTS — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 28, 2020

We haven’t seen anything so stunning and brave since presidential candidate Julián Castro on #NationalPeriodDay remembered those who have to choose between work and tampons, although legislation is moving New York closer to achieving tampon justice.

Thank you for being so brave and helping solve a problem that no one was having or was concerned about. https://t.co/hY8m0D14xv — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 28, 2020

Is this a joke? — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) May 28, 2020

You need psychiatric help. — Tony #TrudeauMustGo McLean 🇨🇦 (@DorvalTony) May 28, 2020

You really think that this was a necessary thing to do? — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) May 28, 2020

And the entire city of Toronto declared it #OurMayorIsAVirtueSignalingDoucheCanoe day! Congrats!https://t.co/3BA3WpOspc — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) May 28, 2020

No one cares. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) May 28, 2020

Am I the only one feeling like we live in a cartoon world now? Where everything needs a day, a movement, a hashtag or a weird name like 'Menstrual Hygiene Day'? Its bizarre and so unnecessary. — 🇨🇦 Kelly Lamb (Day) (@KellyRDay19) May 28, 2020

Is this real. — Brad (@BradSwensrude) May 28, 2020

As a woman I will proclaim periods are not stigmatized and our Canadian government is insane — Joann (@stevjo9) May 28, 2020

WTF is this? — Not PC (@ksbyron) May 28, 2020

The jujitsu contortionist-level of skill to write this and not use the word "woman" is awe-inspiring. I was amazed at the level of political correctness and fear. — Add your name (@add_ur_name) May 28, 2020

Seriously? Menstruators? Please add this selection to all government forms so WOMEN can properly identify as Menstruators or maybe there should be a Non-Menstruators category too. Unreal! — Star Babie (@starbabie1) May 28, 2020

I all know is that if called my wife and her friends 'menstruators' I would be descended upon with sharp implements and my body parts would never be found. — Andy Schinke (@andy_schinke) May 28, 2020

Menstruators??

Try walking into a room full of women and say "Good morning menstruators" and see how that works out for you.

🤣🤣 — Papa Eyre (@PapaEyre) May 28, 2020

Today @JohnTory declares Open Gangs and Guns Day in Toronto — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) May 28, 2020

Finally! Break the stigma! — Natalie ™️ (@goldengooseegg1) May 28, 2020

The Mayor of Toronto, in the middle of a major pandemic, in the middle of a major economic collapse that he has created, has taken upon himself to focus on the things that are important Happy

MenstrualHygieneDay Our political system is so horribly broken — Bill Tufts – Support Our Communities (@BillTufts) May 28, 2020

My husband says he would like there to be a #BadHairDay to end the stigma around bad hair, especially in these trying times. — Polite Canadian (@ThePoliteCanuck) May 28, 2020

This is peak 2020. — Neil (@POSS65) May 28, 2020

Toronto is doomed. — Adolfo Edgar (@AdolfoEdgar1980) May 28, 2020

Toronto’s and London’s mayors should have a competition to see who’s more woke.

