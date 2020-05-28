Minneapolis is on fire, but let’s take a quick trip north of the border to see what’s going on in Toronto: Why, it’s officially Menstrual Hygiene Day by proclamation of Mayor John Tory:

We haven’t seen anything so stunning and brave since presidential candidate Julián Castro on #NationalPeriodDay remembered those who have to choose between work and tampons, although legislation is moving New York closer to achieving tampon justice.

Toronto’s and London’s mayors should have a competition to see who’s more woke.

