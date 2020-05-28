As Twitchy reported the other day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’d sign an executive order declaring masks “officially cool,” and someone on Joe Biden’s social media team finally got the idea to change Biden’s social media avatar to a shot of Biden wearing his sunglasses and a black mask that’s on crooked.

Now Hillary Clinton has gotten in on the act, updating her avatar to show off her officially cool “VOTE” mask.

Yes, she’s gone from pantsuit aficionado to hair icon.

Trending

Don’t get us started.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: avatarcoronavirusHillary ClintonMaskvote