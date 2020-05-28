As Twitchy reported the other day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’d sign an executive order declaring masks “officially cool,” and someone on Joe Biden’s social media team finally got the idea to change Biden’s social media avatar to a shot of Biden wearing his sunglasses and a black mask that’s on crooked.

Now Hillary Clinton has gotten in on the act, updating her avatar to show off her officially cool “VOTE” mask.

Yes, she’s gone from pantsuit aficionado to hair icon.

Kinda looks like a bathroom in an institution. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 28, 2020

Is she … in a sanitarium? — Manderz65 (@haolegirl1965) May 28, 2020

What is the deal with her eyes? — JimTomPul (@Atriotism) May 28, 2020

That is just plain scary. It makes me think of The Silence of the Lambs.😨 — LlamaLlama (@BethieBeemer) May 28, 2020

God, I wish this was a mugshot — Rob Adams (@RobAdamsFilms) May 28, 2020

Don’t get us started.

