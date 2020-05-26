Joe Biden took some ribbing for emerging from his crypt and sporting a black mask while visiting a war memorial in Delaware Monday, and on Tuesday, he assured CNN’s Dana Bash that his wearing a mask was a show of neither strength or weakness but leadership — even though he wasn’t wearing a mask at the time he said that.

But as Twitchy reported, like so many others, Biden has updated his Twitter profile photo, and there he is in his aviators and a black face mask.

And on Facebook too pic.twitter.com/3MuQQEHLBs — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 26, 2020

To be honest, Monday’s photos were better, as the mask was properly fitted on his face and under his glasses. And why the glasses anyway?

Anyway, Biden’s reminding people a lot of someone else in his mask. Cobra Commander from G.I. Joe maybe?

I'm Joe Biden, and I'm running for Princess of Saudi Arabia. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) May 26, 2020

Now he’s in blackface? — aintthatbetter (@aintthatbetter) May 26, 2020

His nose is still visible so he can sniff people especially children — 3rd3y3e (@3rd3y3e) May 26, 2020

the campaign intern's been drinking again — Morbidly Obama (@_he_is_Groot) May 26, 2020

They wouldn’t have done it if they didn’t think it would affect Biden’s chances at election.

Millions of dollars on focus groups to give us aviators and ice cream #chinlessjoe — Skeet Magagenta (@magagenta) May 26, 2020

Looks like a bad dog wearing a muzzle. — Grubstaker (@1Cahall) May 26, 2020

Joe Biden is just getting ready to fight Corn Pop! 😂 — Ajacks (@__Ajacks__) May 26, 2020

He looks super alert — Sara_Aron2020 (@Aron2020Sara) May 26, 2020

Cobra Commander — Bibi (@1371_Ben) May 26, 2020

How do you make pedo #CreepyJoe even more evil looking? Just add a mask. #CovidCommander pic.twitter.com/i0TUkK32ZN — Social Disruption (@SocialD103) May 26, 2020

It’s like a really bad spin off character of Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat! — Quietus (@DarthQuietus13) May 26, 2020

He needs to say in Batman’s voice, “I’m Biden!”

MAYBE, he can get two words in a row correct. — Chris (@d0gmah) May 26, 2020

Text Joe 30333030 or some shit like that pic.twitter.com/lm09DrHtGV — cam (@CamBlakeCK) May 26, 2020

Can you sniff through that thing? — Dave Singleton (@da5e_) May 26, 2020

I thought it was a meme…but turns out they ARE the meme. — Baritone "ObamaGate" Bones (@BaritoneBones) May 26, 2020

My kids are crying. @jack please ban @JoeBiden — St. Nate | Reinstate Flynn (@NateTweetsStuff) May 26, 2020

At least Biden is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously … by changing his avatar. Is President Trump man enough to follow suit?

