Joe Biden believes very strongly that wearing a mask is a sign of leadership. That’s why he’s updated his Twitter profile picture accordingly.
Check this out:
#NewProfiIePic pic.twitter.com/F9M8F3XfS1
— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) May 26, 2020
We checked. It’s not a Photoshop:
Someone actually thought that was a good idea. Rob Flaherty, Biden’s digital director, thought it was such a good idea that he’d bring it to his Twitter followers’ attention.
— O’s Girl (@terrij68) May 26, 2020
Yeah … it’s not, though.
Man the robot the Biden campaign replaced him with looks awful https://t.co/Zx1KAuueGF
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 26, 2020
Seriously. And who the hell said, this pic was good to use? The mask is crooked and one strap is falling off his left ear. It is a very bad photo. pic.twitter.com/oi0kxmYcHu
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) May 26, 2020
Unbelievable that they went with this photo – he looks ridiculous
— Mr. Brooks (@Skoorbekim) May 26, 2020
The face mask is crooked in this picture. Do you have another picture with better face mask 😷 position?
— Support4Beto 🛹 🌱 (@Support4B) May 26, 2020
The mask isn’t even centered properly. Christ. https://t.co/mvybHHb5QQ
— kaitlin, annie edison wannabe (@thefactualprep) May 26, 2020
Hey Rob, his mask is about to fall down which renders it ineffective. But go ahead. Lean in.
— Dave Mullen (@dmullen37) May 26, 2020
It works, though, as Joe Biden has also been rendered ineffective.