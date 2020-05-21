The same mainstream media that shows no interest in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic (and would rather resort to prop comedy than ask him about killing grandma) also shows a keen interest in mostly southern states like Texas, Georgia, and Florida, which have been among the first to relax their lockdowns and allow barbershops and beaches to reopen.

Not that the media would wish a COVID-19 outbreak on anyone, but if those numbers shot up in those southern states, it certainly would help them sustain the narrative that the nation needs to stay locked down.

Now, a new analysis — being reviewed by the White House’s coronavirus task force itself — says that those southern states that relaxed social distancing guidelines could face a COVID-19 resurgence … in several weeks.

A new analysis being reviewed by the White House shows southern states that moved too quickly to relax social distancing guidelines face significant risk for a resurgence of the coronavirus over the next several weekshttps://t.co/MV4otNB4LV — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 21, 2020

We’ve already had blue checks like Ron Fournier claim that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would have blood on his hands two or three weeks after the state reopened, and when a spike in cases didn’t materialize, Fournier extended his deadline for doom to another three weeks. “Just wait two weeks” is the rallying cry of those who’d keep every state locked down until there’s a vaccine.

You've been saying this for a month. It's always "a few more weeks". — BTME (@btme87) May 21, 2020

Should we wait two weeks for this happen and if it doesn't should we wait two more weeks? — 🅢🅗🅞🅝🅤🅕🅕 (@jeremydehner) May 21, 2020

"Significant risk" that never materializes while the NE continues to do a terrible job. But just wait two more weeks, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2020

TWO MORE WEEKS!!1!! pic.twitter.com/8a0jHdIZxC — The Washington Post is Chinese Propaganda (@Bmtgg4) May 21, 2020

It’s always just a another couple weeks! Nothing but fear-mongering. America is coming back, no matter how much you commies don’t want her to succeed! — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 21, 2020

Is it two more weeks yet? — The Washington Post is Chinese Propaganda (@Bmtgg4) May 21, 2020

You guys/gals said that EIGHT FREAKING WEEKS AGO…. — Ken (@KenUSMC4Life) May 21, 2020

Your credibility ebbs daily, you printed this same prediction 8 weeks ago about GA and FL, you were wrong then, and hopefully wrong now. — Danny Flaherty (@DFlaherty08) May 21, 2020

It's going to take a massive layoff at your crap rag to stop beating this dead horse isn't it? — Jeffrey James (@Jasta1985) May 21, 2020

No. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) May 21, 2020

Consent of the governed is over….it’s coming whether they like it or not…. — 🔴 in a sea of blue (@StealLiberalsTP) May 21, 2020

Wishcasting is a bad look — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 21, 2020

You forgot your pom poms. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) May 21, 2020

Lol ok. You haven’t been right once. Maybe this time. Throw a dart. — mnardy3 (@mnardy3) May 21, 2020

Gradually, then suddenly. — Gregg McLennan (@Strayarc) May 21, 2020

This meme is gonna get a workout… pic.twitter.com/0N6a1mLaWV — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 21, 2020

