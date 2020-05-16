As Twitchy has reported, journalists were accusing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of conducting an “experiment in human sacrifice” by partially reopening the state to business. Blue-checks like Ron Fournier tweeted something about Kemp having blood on his hands and telling people to mark his tweet because in two or three weeks there’d be a huge spike in coronavirus deaths. That spike didn’t happen, and when called out, he said to wait another three weeks and check back.
Texas has been open for two weeks now, and CNN’s John King reports that coronavirus cases and deaths have hit a record high.
Texas is seeing the highest number of new coronavirus cases and deaths just two weeks after it officially reopened. @JohnKingCNN explores the trend in Texas as the debate on risk of reopening continues.https://t.co/5fvdaNxmba pic.twitter.com/pSV0U8fd1q
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 15, 2020