As Twitchy reported last week, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted, “A big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing” in an attempted dunk on Vice President Mike Pence, of whom deceptively edited video was being passed around suggesting the boxes of PPE Pence was delivering were empty and the whole thing a staged publicity stunt.

A small sampling of media people and Democrats pushing Jimmy Kimmel's deceptively edited video of Mike Pence delivering PPE. pic.twitter.com/GGUTL8JkyV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

Kimmel delivered “the biggest non-apology in the history of non-apologies” after he was busted: “My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth,” it read, in part.

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump and Pence After Family Receives ‘Disgusting’ Death Threats From ‘MAGA Hats’https://t.co/pfAJrYaxjT — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 12, 2020

Now in his opening monologue Monday, Kimmel has called out President Trump and “MAGA hats” for wishing death on his family. Mediaite reports him as saying:

… the outrage from the MAGA hats, the outpouring of venom, was disgusting. Stupid too, but mostly disgusting. Some of these lunatics have the audacity to use the word Christian in their bios, but that didn’t stop them from wishing death on me, on my family, on my son.” Kimmel then claimed that he received hundreds of violent Twitter and Facebook messages on Mother’s Day for showing the misleading video of the vice president.

Threats to one’s family are always over the line, but maybe Kimmel, who’s being beaten in the ratings by Greg Gutfeld, might consider dropping politics from his repertoire and getting back to being, you know, funny?

Oh brother … Jussie Smollett all over again — Truth Teller AZ (@TruthTellerAZ) May 12, 2020

Jussie Smollett 2.0 — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) May 12, 2020

Was this right after he got back from a late night Subway run? Did someone yell, "This is MAGA country!"? — Lying Dog-Faced Pony-Soldier (@AuburnGirl36849) May 12, 2020

Was it after a late night Subway run? — Dr. Richard Cranium ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@GolfFoxYank) May 12, 2020

Hey @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/aCvzrKAe7N — Brian Urso Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@MobGideons) May 12, 2020

Pulling a Jussie eh? — Lynn 🦋 (@Chellie910) May 12, 2020

He’s not gay or black enough for this stunt. And if he needs to be funny to pull it off…well then he’s really fucked. pic.twitter.com/InIVZjVKg5 — Bad Communist (@CommunistBad) May 12, 2020

Kimmel can use this for another one of his cry baby acts. — Pravin A. Singh (@PravinASingh4) May 12, 2020

So after over 3 years of spitting out hate toward our President, now poor little Ahole #Jimmy Kimmel is crying. I say …what goes around comes around. pic.twitter.com/SvoSt1t2Nn — Emily Russell (@EmilyRu64514701) May 12, 2020

🎻Playing the world's smallest violin for this loser. Womp womp. — Devon Graham (@DevonGraham31) May 12, 2020

@jimmykimmel has been attacking Pence for years, while Pence has never responded, and it's Pence's "fault" that people are angry at him. Amazing. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) May 12, 2020

Guy gets in the ring for a UFC fight and can’t even make it to the first bell ring. Man up, cheeseball. — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) May 12, 2020

Kimmel turned into a beta male, mega douche — What really happened? (@Sothere7) May 12, 2020

The most hateful hypocrites on the left are ALWAYS playing the victim! 🤡🙄 — Jennay🦅 (@jennayy1685) May 12, 2020

Kimmel makes fake news and doesn't like the result so he gets madder at Trump and Pence who have 0 to do with any threat towards Kimmel, who makes fake news. He's got quite a circle he's running. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) May 12, 2020

Fling that victim card on the table. — Wuhan Clan (@TD6222) May 12, 2020

Seriously, death wishes are a bad thing, but so is showing your hand and attributing them to “MAGA hats.” So tell us, how do you feel in general about people who wear MAGA hats?

If you can stand any more smug condescension, enjoy:

