As Twitchy reported last week, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted, “A big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing” in an attempted dunk on Vice President Mike Pence, of whom deceptively edited video was being passed around suggesting the boxes of PPE Pence was delivering were empty and the whole thing a staged publicity stunt.

Kimmel delivered “the biggest non-apology in the history of non-apologies” after he was busted: “My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth,” it read, in part.

Now in his opening monologue Monday, Kimmel has called out President Trump and “MAGA hats” for wishing death on his family. Mediaite reports him as saying:

… the outrage from the MAGA hats, the outpouring of venom, was disgusting. Stupid too, but mostly disgusting. Some of these lunatics have the audacity to use the word Christian in their bios, but that didn’t stop them from wishing death on me, on my family, on my son.”

Kimmel then claimed that he received hundreds of violent Twitter and Facebook messages on Mother’s Day for showing the misleading video of the vice president.

Threats to one’s family are always over the line, but maybe Kimmel, who’s being beaten in the ratings by Greg Gutfeld, might consider dropping politics from his repertoire and getting back to being, you know, funny?

Seriously, death wishes are a bad thing, but so is showing your hand and attributing them to “MAGA hats.” So tell us, how do you feel in general about people who wear MAGA hats?

If you can stand any more smug condescension, enjoy:

