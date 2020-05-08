As we told you earlier today, Jimmy Kimmel shared a video and wanted to give the impression that VP Mike Pence was delivering empty boxes as a PPE publicity stunt. The video and narrative surrounding it turned out to be completely bogus:

The video had already been shared by many lefties and media types (pardon the redundancy). Kimmel’s original tweet was deleted, but the sharing of #FakeNews was acknowledged in this “apology”:

Well isn’t that special.

Not only will the Left allow him to skate by, but they’ll no doubt praise Kimmel for the extra dig at Trump.

They saw and heard what they wanted to see and hear.

Sen. Ted Cruz summed up how it works:

