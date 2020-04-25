As Twitchy reported, #KimJongUnDead is the top trending topic on Twitter Saturday afternoon, but it’s followed closely by #DropOutBiden, and obviously these are not Republican Trump supporters propping it up, although plenty are blaming Russian bots for getting the hashtag to trend.

Former Clinton and Kerry advisor Peter Daou is no Russian bot, and he came out with a blistering thread Saturday encouraging Biden to drop out, especially in light of the sexual assault allegation that has been given new credibility from an old clip of “The Larry King Show.”

The thing is, removing President Trump from office is the No. 1 priority of Democrats who tweet, #VoteBlueNoMatterWho. So what’s the plan? Here’s Daou’s contribution:

DIFFICULT THREAD — #BIDEN SHOULD WITHDRAW 1. I respect the will of the voters. 2. But new information has emerged supporting #TaraReade's account of being sexually assaulted by #JoeBiden. 3. Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

4. Defeating Trump is NOT OPTIONAL. 5. To avoid potential catastrophe in Nov., #Biden should withdraw. 6. #Warren, #Harris, #Klobuchar, #Buttigieg, #Castro, etc. could replace Biden. 7. #Bernie can restart his campaign. 8. We can reboot the primary and give voters a choice. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

9. This is the ethical position AND the smarter strategy to beat Trump. 10. We lose ALL moral authority if we embrace "the lesser of two accused rapists." 11. Polls show other Dem candidates can win. PRINCIPLES MATTER. WE CAN BEAT TRUMP AND PROTECT OUR VALUES.#DropOutBiden — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

ADDENDUM 1: I made the same arguments about #Franken and #Kavanaugh. If #MeToo means anything, it CANNOT BE APPLIED ON A PARTISAN BASIS. And for the record, I also think the same standard should apply to Bill Clinton's accusers. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

ADDENDUM 2: My thread is not about #Bernie winning. I explicitly stated that Biden can be replaced with any of the other Dem candidates and we can restart the primary and give voters a choice. This is about RED MORAL LINES. Sexual assault is unquestionably one of those lines. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

ADDENDUM 3: I want to defeat Trump and the GOP as much as anyone in America. I've spent my life fighting them. But we cannot defeat Trump with a lesser of evils approach. If you really want to win, DO NOT COMPROMISE BASIC MORAL STANDARDS. It is a sure formula for losing. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

ADDENDUM 4: Spare me the "you're helping Trump" b.s. The only Dems helping Trump are Pelosi, Schumer, and their establishment colleagues who have given him a space force, Patriot Act, trade bill, ICE funding, and all the rightwing judges his heart desires. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

The thing is, is it just the Tara Reade allegations, which are picking up just about zero traction in the mainstream media, or is it mostly panic that Biden’s just not up to the task?

You are advocating for 4 more years of this. Surely you can see stopping. I don't think VP Biden is a rapist, but I would vote for him if I did. This time. Please, put our foot back on the right track, then get back on your high horse. — See through me (@sjoslyn) April 25, 2020

We are in the middle of a global pandemic and you want to start the primaries over again? We have 170 days to the election and you want to start primaries over again? Tara Reade's accusation is a lie .. Biden has been vetted over and over since 2008 and it never came up! — Michelle (@mjacob9203) April 25, 2020

This supposedly happened in 1993. Why didn't she come forward when he was running with Obama? Being out of his sphere of influence she would have spoken out then, instead she supported him. She has shown a lack of morals, stealing from a non profit. I don't find her credible. — Pam (@ProudCaliGirl) April 25, 2020

What new info? A tape of an unidentified voice? Come in. — Lori Hannah (@LoriHannah58) April 25, 2020

All I keep seeing is unsubstantiated hearsay & self-proclaimed “edited” audio coupled with Bernie Love accounts amplified rhetoric, it’s like watching the Russian supported Trump disinformation campaigns of 2016, what reports am I missing? Is their a substantiated police report? — Ross A. Little (@rossalittle) April 25, 2020

What new information? — Thomas Caniglia (@ThomasCaniglia) April 25, 2020

Has anyone examined or audited Tara Reade's banking accounts with an eye toward under the table pay offs? Until that has been done, I flatly refuse to believe that Joe Biden did a damn thing. I am tired of giving in to the goddamn GOP and they're f****** scams! — John Dameron (@JohnDameron1) April 25, 2020

Please everyone unfollow Peter Dau and take away his microphone. This is beyond ridiculous!!!!! #Biden2020 Unfollowing now! — Lauren B (@lauren_bielan) April 25, 2020

The thing is voters all ready chose, they picked Biden, not Bernie, not Pete. Biden. — Luis (@Luis1Gr) April 25, 2020

They certainly did. Why? We might never understand. Because he was “electable”?

Youre sabotaging us. Her story continues to change and you see this as an affirmation of veracity? Youre the far left equivalent of Sean Hannity. — TJ (@OGFitness76) April 25, 2020

Get out of here RUSSIAN TROLL — Anthony Enoch (@AnthonyEnoch7) April 25, 2020

Peter, I have read with enjoyment your posts over the years. But your first point, respect for the voters is self-deception. Relitigating a lost campaign is destructive. Despite your denial, this thread WAS about Bernie. You make me sad and disappointed. — Arizona Democrat (@LiterateLiberal) April 25, 2020

Bit late when they’ve all dropped out and ENDORSED this disaster.. — Warix (@WarixRS) April 25, 2020

He is a horrible candidate — BONE DOG (@markusAu280) April 25, 2020

A peak behind the curtain: The DNC doesn't want to beat Trump. — Billy 🔥 (@tyroneshoolaces) April 25, 2020

You know Bernie can’t restart his campaign (particularly dependent on grassroots outreach) in a pandemic. Since all campaigning is suspended, the nomination should go to the runner-up, Sanders. — crossed oceans of time, now surfing pandemic waves (@PamAqua2017) April 25, 2020

Everyone that voted for Biden saw probably hundreds of videos of him groping women and children. They knew exactly who they were voting for. Dementia Joe should be the nominee. — Perry (@BAMAPERRY) April 25, 2020

Let’s not forget he had to drop out before for plagiarism and lies! Why is that also not heavily talked about. #DropOutBiden — Ashley Ascencio (@ashascencio) April 25, 2020

You act as if voters didn't understand they were getting a damaged product in Biden. — Ladd Everitt (@LaddEveritt) April 25, 2020

Thank you for putting into words how many of us feel. The Democrat party needs a reality check, we can't keep voting for the status quo because it's better than the alternative. What you propose is the third option they don't want people to see. — Kessler (@KesslerTheGuy) April 25, 2020

Why is this so hard for people to understand? — beth, an alien (@bourgeoisalien) April 25, 2020

Please keep Biden. — Jennifer Kashani (@JenniferKashani) April 25, 2020

Yes, the debates will be glorious 🤣 — MAGUSTOAD🌟🐸⭐⚕️🌟 (@Mayanmindtoad) April 25, 2020

Still going to lose. — One Eye Willy (@Russhole6) April 25, 2020

It’s pretty crazy at this point after Bernie Sanders has already dropped out and endorsed Biden for a progressive like Daou to join the #DropOutBiden campaign, but it’s pretty clear the Democrats know they have damaged goods.

