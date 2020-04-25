There has been talk for several days now that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un either died or was left brain dead after a surgery, but the reality of the situation remains unknown. However, reports continue to come out:

All the buzz has #KimJongUnDead as the top trend on Twitter.

Trending

We have no idea what’s actually going on, but tweeters are doing their snarky thing nonetheless:

Tags: kim jong unNorth Korea