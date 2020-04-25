There has been talk for several days now that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un either died or was left brain dead after a surgery, but the reality of the situation remains unknown. However, reports continue to come out:
N. Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un Reportedly Dead After Botched Heart Surgery https://t.co/k4za2feVQc
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2020
Some reports circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is dead following a botched heart surgery.
Some reports he is alive but in bad shape, possibly vegetative.
China also just sent a top communist party liaison to advise the nation.#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/0ybAQ1xkS0
— Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 25, 2020
Tags: kim jong unNorth Korea