Listen: We thought it was actually a waste of a question when One America News Network’s Chanel Rion asked President Trump during a coronavirus press briefing if he thought the phrase “Chinese food” was racist. We get what she was going for, but it kind of misfired.

Still, we’re glad she’s there if only because it drives other White House correspondents nuts — they all reveal the 13-year-old mean girls they truly are in her presence. They print out anonymous notes and leave them on her workspace; CNN’s Oliver Darcy refers to her as a “personality” rather than a reporter; CBS News’ Karen, um, Paula Reid subtweeted her and told on her for standing too close to the other reporters who play by the rules: