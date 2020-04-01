Look, we take social distancing seriously, and fortunately, just about everyone does. Still, this post isn’t about social distancing; it’s about this weird passive-aggressive relationship mainstream reporters have with OANN. As Twitchy reported after CNN’s Oliver Darcy featured it, some anonymous person left this note on OANN’s desk following one press briefing. (Admittedly, it was kind of a dumb question … but unsigned notes? How old are we?)

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

Darcy should copy that note and hand it to CNN “personality” Jim Acosta.

On Wednesday, though, CBS News’ Paula Reid decided Twitter was the place to air her grievances against OANN’s correspondent, who wasn’t abiding by social distancing guidelines.

OANN reporter once again standing in back of WH Briefing in defiance of social distancing requirements set in place by @WHCA. OANN is in the rotation of reporters who get to attend briefings but seem to think they get to play by different rules & put safety at risk. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/XhPjuib65I — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 1, 2020

Have you alerted the Heathers yet Karen? https://t.co/xGIW1OSiYk — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 1, 2020

Paula: “I would like to speak to the manager of the White House” — stephanie ac (@stephanie_cou) April 1, 2020

I deal with lawyers every day and no one can bitch and whine about nonsense like one. https://t.co/yQfHdlMpYe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 2, 2020

So jealous, kinda catfighty. — Night Rider (@OkieEvans) April 1, 2020

Still stuck in Jr. High? Meow! — Brad J Morris ⛳️ (@GolfPeoria) April 1, 2020

Nice, Karen — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 1, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. Thoughts and prayers. — Mike (@cannonballmike) April 1, 2020

Serve some cheese with that whine…….😢😢😢😭😭😭 — It'sMyThang (@itsmythangtodo) April 1, 2020

Yesterday: “We’re journalists, we place our lives on the line!” Today: “Teacher! She’s standing too close to meeeeee!” — Unimpeachable Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) April 1, 2020

Cry harder — Bill the Butcher (@ButcherBillMAGA) April 1, 2020

Mean girls, so petty. — jodi berry (@albozinWV) April 1, 2020

This sounds like sour grapes to me 🤔 — ⏳ Benjamin Henry ⏳ (@BenStincident) April 1, 2020

Wear a mask, Karen — Double D (@whitewaterMkII) April 1, 2020

Nobody likes a tattle tale, Paula. — Don Brennan (@DonB1957) April 1, 2020

I was watching. She was standing a few feet away. You people have too much time on your hands. Do something constructive like report real news — Shurrie (@ShurrieP) April 1, 2020

It’s easy to judge OAN until you remember that a lot of other outlets were OAN when Obama was president — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 2, 2020

I am sure this tweet would not be sent if it was anyone other then @OANN — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) April 1, 2020

Guaranteed.

Published any phony operating room pictures lately? — Carol Elliott⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ocmomforanthem) April 1, 2020

Oh, like showing a crowded Italian hospital and claiming it’s New York?

Different rules indeed. Tell us about that Italian hospital video. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) April 1, 2020

Either somebody told on OANN or the social distancing police caught her in the act. At least it’s a happy ending for Reid.

UPDATE: @whca removes OANN from WH briefing rotation after outlet violated social distancing policy multiple times. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/bzNu2v46NG — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 1, 2020

Now she really can’t sit with them.

Remember when Jim @Acosta karate chopped a White House staffer and the @WHCA rushed to defend him, because removing him was an "attack on the free press" Yup, that was all bullshit. https://t.co/0GPvFdqN4t — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 2, 2020

* * *

Update:

Speaking of whine, here’s hall monitor Brian Stelter right on cue:

There are 100+ media outlets in the United States with bigger audiences and better journalistic reputations than @OANN. But because the channel broadcasts pro-Trump propaganda, it is given preferential treatment at the White House. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 1, 2020

OANN just lost its spot in the White House press briefing room rotation, @WHCA says, because the "reporter for this outlet twice attended press briefings" in contravention of the social distancing policy. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 1, 2020

So the WHCA can remove a reporter but the White House can’t remove an unstable left wing heckler like Jim Acosta. The media is our enemy. https://t.co/iNTlougWB4 — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) April 1, 2020

