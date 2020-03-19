OANN was also represented at today’s COVID19 presser. Here’s one of questions OANN chief White House reporter Chanel Rion decided to ask:

Watch:

That was maybe … not the best question to ask.

It was indeed pretty dumb. No big surprise that lots of media firefighters and lefties are upset about it.

It’s a crap question. We’re more than willing to acknowledge that. Because it’s crap.

But, as the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams points out, the media seem to have a hell of a blind spot when it comes to reporters asking insanely stupid questions:

Exactly.

How about a little consistency, huh? Is that too much to ask from our media?

Evidently it is.

