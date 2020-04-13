When the New York Post did a piece on illegal immigrants not receiving economic stimulus checks, Rep. Ilhan Omar “fixed” the headline by crossing out “illegal immigrants” and penciling in “American taxpayers.” If they were American taxpayers, though, there wouldn’t be an issue, but they’re not Americans — they’re citizens of other countries living in the United States illegally.

While fellow Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley is hoping for aid to illegal immigrants in the next phase of coronavirus relief, the New York Daily News is shouting that nearly 200,000 New Yorkers won’t get relief money because of Republican roadblocks.

No checks for you!

Nearly 200,000 New Yorkers won't get coronavirus relief money because of Republican roadblockhttps://t.co/ZFEreYuNA3 pic.twitter.com/hg1DanMMBk — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 13, 2020

About that Republican roadblock:

Michael Zona, a spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), said that the ITIN restriction was modeled after rules for cash assistance spelled out in the 2008 financial crisis stimulus package. “[The restriction] prevents illegal immigrants from qualifying for a U.S. taxpayer-funded program and helps reduce fraud and abuse,” said Zona, whose boss played a major role in writing the bill. … Adding to the financial hardship, many ITIN users in New York likely aren’t able to work due to Gov. Cuomo’s stay-at-home order or apply for unemployment benefits due to their illegal immigration status, leaving them strapped for cash as the state’s coronavirus death toll soars above 10,000.

OMG

Republicans stopped illegal aliens from getting tax $$$ How can I vote for more of them? https://t.co/tWF0ImD1OZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 13, 2020

So, those big bad Republicans won't send taxpayer money to fund those in the country illegally, including those in the sanctuary city of New York. Shocking? Then again, most over America agrees. https://t.co/Oe2u1NATIb — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 13, 2020

Yes. That is right. They are not here legally. They are “undocumented.” They don’t get to draw from the public coffer. Why is that a problem to anybody? — Johnny Green (@johngreen1620) April 13, 2020

These "taxpaying New Yorkers" are ILLEGAL ALIENS. How long do our government overlords think the American citizens that actually pay taxes will take this? Rules apply or they don't.#TaxationIsTheft https://t.co/D9sk1gNekh — Furious A Rae (@IheartAlby) April 13, 2020

Quoting the story itself: The law "makes people who use Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) ineligible. … ITINs are mostly used by [illegal aliens] who can’t get Social Security numbers." At that point, the blimp deflates. https://t.co/DspwgxfsSC — Ryan Drexel Rawson (@drexrawson) April 13, 2020

The "New Yorkers" this article is referring to are illegal aliens, in case you were wondering. https://t.co/xdcSX9DwET — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) April 13, 2020

Because, the checks are for Americans! Stop checks going to those that are NOT Americans! AMERICANS ARE SUFFERING! https://t.co/tVFeOC5j1i — Jo Rouston (@RoustonJo) April 13, 2020

Are illegal aliens actually "New Yorkers", with all the benefits of citizenship? https://t.co/mAr9QzYKoW — On The Left Coast (@GhostedUSA) April 13, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks they are, but he’s wrong about a lot.

During a worldwide pandemic, press is shocked and outraged when the government doesn't send checks to non-citizens who entered and reside in the US illegally. https://t.co/twYWfdtX9G — Elizabeth (@RiseBFearless) April 13, 2020

Why is their government not helping them? https://t.co/NQRyd65LeH — The Renegade Poet (@PoetAshes) April 13, 2020

I too am waiting for money from foreign governments. Why won't any of them send me any money? — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) April 13, 2020

FAKE NEWS…… everyone entitled to a check will get a check. https://t.co/cmQOrTMm6a — Bob #MAGA (@mcpbob) April 13, 2020

