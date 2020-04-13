When the New York Post did a piece on illegal immigrants not receiving economic stimulus checks, Rep. Ilhan Omar “fixed” the headline by crossing out “illegal immigrants” and penciling in “American taxpayers.” If they were American taxpayers, though, there wouldn’t be an issue, but they’re not Americans — they’re citizens of other countries living in the United States illegally.

While fellow Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley is hoping for aid to illegal immigrants in the next phase of coronavirus relief, the New York Daily News is shouting that nearly 200,000 New Yorkers won’t get relief money because of Republican roadblocks.

About that Republican roadblock:

Michael Zona, a spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), said that the ITIN restriction was modeled after rules for cash assistance spelled out in the 2008 financial crisis stimulus package.

“[The restriction] prevents illegal immigrants from qualifying for a U.S. taxpayer-funded program and helps reduce fraud and abuse,” said Zona, whose boss played a major role in writing the bill.

Adding to the financial hardship, many ITIN users in New York likely aren’t able to work due to Gov. Cuomo’s stay-at-home order or apply for unemployment benefits due to their illegal immigration status, leaving them strapped for cash as the state’s coronavirus death toll soars above 10,000.

Trending

Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks they are, but he’s wrong about a lot.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: checkscoronaviruseconomic stimulusGOP roadblocksillegal immigrantsNew York Daily News