Of the four members of the House Socialist Girl Squad, Rep. Ayanna Pressley usually comes off as the most level-headed.

Let her remind you that she can be just as crazy as the rest of them:

.@RepPressley: Next Coronavirus stimulus should include student loan debt forgiveness; also money for illegal immigrants, homeless people, and people in prison. pic.twitter.com/ohxdOdcCI7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 7, 2020

Canceling student loan debt? Providing financial relief for illegal immigrants?

Where does student loans come in to covid19 symptoms? Can I get my credit card debt forgiven you could be a symptom — @babycatcalla (@babycatcalla) April 7, 2020

Where does it stop?

No it shouldn’t. — Shane (@Shanebaldwin82) April 7, 2020

No…no…no…and…no. — Navarro was in Mindhunter (@geld_it_damn) April 7, 2020

We’re compassionate people, but we’re not really understanding what those things will do to get our economy back on track.

I’m sick of the Democrats using this crisis to push their agenda. — Mrs.Batch❤️ (@kimlovesdisney1) April 7, 2020

That really seems to be what COVID19 relief has been about for Dems. And that’s a shame.