Of the four members of the House Socialist Girl Squad, Rep. Ayanna Pressley usually comes off as the most level-headed.

Let her remind you that she can be just as crazy as the rest of them:

Canceling student loan debt? Providing financial relief for illegal immigrants?

Where does it stop?

We’re compassionate people, but we’re not really understanding what those things will do to get our economy back on track.

That really seems to be what COVID19 relief has been about for Dems. And that’s a shame.

