On Tuesday, Mother Jones reported that undocumented farmworkers who are providing an essential service to the country during the COVID-19 crisis fear they might not be included in the coronavirus stimulus package recently passed by Congress.

Deemed 'essential' workers, undocumented farm laborers in fear as they're shut out of relief https://t.co/7GBuAviC25 — Daily Kos (@dailykos) April 7, 2020

On Wednesday, the New York Post ran a piece on how The Squad has plenty of proposals to work into the next round of coronavirus relief, and one of them is to ensure that aid goes to illegal immigrants.

Squad member Ilhan Omar “fixed” the Post’s headline for them, crossing out “illegal immigrants” and penciling in “American taxpayers.”

There, fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/Ttd2iAAlVr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2020

You could say at a stretch that illegal immigrants who pay taxes should be entitled to relief. But did you notice how she referred to them as Americans? We don’t think her fix-it job holds up very well.

An illegal immigrant is not an American. — Brandon McNellis (@Brandeliciousss) April 8, 2020

They are not Americans. — Sakes second fiddle (@TrubiskyisMVP) April 8, 2020

Not AMERICANS. There fixed it — CKCRON (@ckcron) April 8, 2020

…but they’re not American by definition… — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) April 8, 2020

American implies citizen. You have fixed nothing and continue to do nothing. — B (@bdsurf1) April 8, 2020

If they're illegal immigrants, by definition they're not Americans. — TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) April 8, 2020

That's like calling drug dealers pharmacists — Cora Rona (@Bklyn_Bird) April 8, 2020

And by American Taxpayer, you mean illegal immigrants that pay sales tax? — TheNaBr (@The_Nabr) April 8, 2020

Did they pay taxes under their real name and SSN? A person does not get to benefit from their own fraud. — Cato the Elder (@Genterline) April 8, 2020

They don't pay taxes when they use stolen social security numbers. — Peter Kulikowski (@P_Ski18) April 8, 2020

Wrong. They don’t pay into Medicare, unemployment, State, Federal, etc. unless they are using a stolen SSN. And breaking the law. AGAIN. Most taxes they pay is tax when they buy a light bulb. — Mike (@icyminnesota) April 8, 2020

Paying sales tax on soda or filing under someone else's stolen identity doesn't make them American taxpayers. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 8, 2020

Everyone pays sales tax. That’s not what the feds receive. They don’t pay federal income tax except for the very few who qualify for ITIN which is not even 1/5 of them. — TDS Solutions (@TSnow50) April 8, 2020

More like illegal immigrants who pay a lower amount in taxes than most citizens. — Charles Glenn (@charlesfwglenn) April 8, 2020

Most illegal immigrants do not pay taxes because they work low-wage cash jobs so their money isn’t tracked — Austen Cline (@Austen_J_Cline) April 8, 2020

I do not think those two things are synonyms. — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) April 8, 2020

Agreed, let's help them… get back home. — libertylineman (@libertylineman) April 8, 2020

This is not happening. We have indulged you and the Squad until now. No longer. We can't afford to waste resources on people, places, organizations, and businesses that are not American. Your services are no longer required. — Froggy✝️🇺🇸🔱 (@FroggyRuminates) April 8, 2020

Yeah, this is a stupid fight right now. We haven't done enough to actually help our citizens and you are trying to tank it out of the gate with rhetoric like this. — AdamTheyWong (@TheyAdam) April 8, 2020

And you know they’ll do their best to hold up any future legislation that doesn’t include their progressive pet projects.

Related: