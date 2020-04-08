On Tuesday, Mother Jones reported that undocumented farmworkers who are providing an essential service to the country during the COVID-19 crisis fear they might not be included in the coronavirus stimulus package recently passed by Congress.

On Wednesday, the New York Post ran a piece on how The Squad has plenty of proposals to work into the next round of coronavirus relief, and one of them is to ensure that aid goes to illegal immigrants.

Squad member Ilhan Omar “fixed” the Post’s headline for them, crossing out “illegal immigrants” and penciling in “American taxpayers.”

You could say at a stretch that illegal immigrants who pay taxes should be entitled to relief. But did you notice how she referred to them as Americans? We don’t think her fix-it job holds up very well.

Trending

And you know they’ll do their best to hold up any future legislation that doesn’t include their progressive pet projects.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: aidAmerican taxpayerscoronavirusfixedheadlineIlhan Omarillegal immigrantsNew York Postsquad