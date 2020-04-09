We weren’t sure where this tweet from Impeachment Task Force alumnus and former #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano was going, and now that we’ve read it a few times, we’re still not sure where it’s going. She notes the uptick in gun sales recently and reminds us that we need to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis by practicing social distancing, washing our hands often, and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes.

She even has a handy new hashtag for her shiny new cause: #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge.

Americans bought over 2 million firearms in March of 2020, over a million more than this time last year. We have to keep each other safe by social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes. #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge #NoRA pic.twitter.com/O5J98QXTFO — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 9, 2020

Keep in mind that this is the same Alyssa Milano who admitted to Sen. Ted Cruz, “We are a two-gun household.”

We’re pretty sure Milano’s video will result in exactly zero guns being put back on the shelf at the gun store.

By far the dumbest tweet in history. https://t.co/8BaeTmWTtH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2020

Got kicked out of the #metoo movement so back to the gun grab? — Chris (@ctuff2005) April 9, 2020

She needs to channel her energy somewhere else and enjoy life. She is fighting a losing battle. — S Knox (@OKBoomer58) April 9, 2020

She’s always there — she attended the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in person, and who can forget when she took a car service to join a protest at the border? And then she always moves on — especially quickly if the subject happens to be a #MeToo allegation against Joe Biden. There was a sex strike in there somewhere as well, but we forget what that was supposed to protest … pro-life legislation would be our guess.

Noooooo. It's people like her that promote firearm sales. She is the best firearm advocate since Obama. She managed to get us to buy a million more firearms than the previous year. — Larry Kelly (@larrykelly64) April 9, 2020

“I’m Alyssa Milano. I was just recently obliterated for being a MeToo hypocrite, so I’m going to do a fake-the-throw-with-the-dog by diverting your attention to new idiocy to ridicule. That is all.” — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) April 9, 2020

LOL…she's really full of herself isn't she? — BIDEN is your nominee? LOL… (@stockdemons) April 9, 2020

It’s adorable that you think your tweet will stop Americans from practicing their 2nd amendment rights. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 9, 2020

Bringing Hollywood into your home is more harmful to your family than a firearm that is managed responsibly. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 9, 2020

I guarantee she has a gun she just doesn't trust the average American — Deplorable american (@LUSKER29) April 9, 2020

Dingbat of the year. — MG Christie (@Tbaglady) April 9, 2020

That moment when you realize your last Xanax refill ran out and the paranoid delusions resurface. — Azax Railgun (@idiot_salad) April 9, 2020

Being safe in your home without a gun is an oxymoron. — Mario J. Fratto (@MarioFratto) April 9, 2020

Now that you bring it up, which one should I choose? pic.twitter.com/Y11WmgpMKs — Therese (@____Therese____) April 9, 2020

I think maybe I’ll use my government check to buy more. — J Flat (@JFlat217) April 9, 2020

I'm using my stimulus check to buy another AR-15. Thanks Alyssa! — Steve Detmer (@DetmerSteve) April 9, 2020

Dangerous firearms into our homes? This is not "common sense gun control", sounds like a rejection and repression of a constitutional right which frankly most know is your bottom line goal — Greg (@gdrazman) April 9, 2020

So she doesn't realize that people bought those after pres nominees said they were going to start taking them from us? hahaha they are the reason for the increase in sales. and BTW @Alyssa_Milano has openly stated that she owns guns. But she doesn't trust us with ours? — Richie (@richiebeeman) April 9, 2020

Hello Alyssa. We responsible gun owners hope we never have to use our guns at bars, schools, churches, or our homes. But we will to defend ourselves. That’s the #2A. The good days are the ones when we don’t need to defend ourselves. — ⚾️Curt Metzger⚾️ (@distance66) April 9, 2020

I have a firearm and believe me if somebody comes to my house and tried to take me out because I am ill they will get shot, period End of story. — Jenny 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Jenny10436783) April 9, 2020

An armed society is a ‘social distancing’ society — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 9, 2020

I stay 6ft apart and wash my hands every time I leave the range…#2AStrong — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 9, 2020

Did it occur to you, you complete imbecile, that with this absolutely explosive increase in gun sales, and no increase whatsoever in harm coming to humans because of it, that perhaps the WEAPONS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM? — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) April 9, 2020

I just can’t with this cupcake 🤦🏼‍♀️ — 🐜TheSisuIsReal 🇺🇸🇫🇮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@is_sisu) April 9, 2020

What’s next week’s video lecture going to be about? Maybe respond to Rose McGowan’s assertion that she’s a fraud? Or will she return to the “children in cages” well?

