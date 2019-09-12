We now have video to go with the meeting between Sen. Ted Cruz and anti-gun activist Alyssa Milano we told you about last night.

Here she is opening the discussion, telling Sen. Cruz she reminds her of a cartoon villain and she just doesn’t “know how to keep my children safe”:

And later on in the conversation, she admitted to Sen. Cruz that she has two guns in her home to help keep her children safe:

Trending

Oh. . .

But her hypocrisy gets worse. . .

Milano is also a fan of red flag laws:

And then there’s this that she also tweeted in 2018. Should she have her guns taken away?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Milanored-flag lawsTed Cruz