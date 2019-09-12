We now have video to go with the meeting between Sen. Ted Cruz and anti-gun activist Alyssa Milano we told you about last night.

Here she is opening the discussion, telling Sen. Cruz she reminds her of a cartoon villain and she just doesn’t “know how to keep my children safe”:

Alyssa Milano to Sen. Ted Cruz: "Your stance has made you almost like this caricature of a villain, and that's why this meeting was so important for me, because I wanted to look at you in the eye and know that you're really a human with a heartbeat." https://t.co/4oLjxn2bRy pic.twitter.com/aGYBuNYNa1 — The Hill (@thehill) September 12, 2019

And later on in the conversation, she admitted to Sen. Cruz that she has two guns in her home to help keep her children safe:

Yes. We are a two gun household. This isn’t new news. I believe in the 2nd Amendment. I also agree with 90% of Americans who want stricter gun laws. And I believe it should be impossible for certain people to get their hands on certain guns. Pretty logical stuff. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/cI1XC3CstM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 12, 2019

Oh. . .

Shocking but true: @Alyssa_Milano unwittingly exposes her own hypocrisy during the meeting with @TedCruz she requested. https://t.co/H8YXIcFBz4 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 11, 2019

But her hypocrisy gets worse. . .

Milano is also a fan of red flag laws:

Hi, Katie! I’m a responsible gun owner and like 98% of gun owners, I believe in strict gun laws including in-depth background checks, states passing the red flag law and banning weapons of war. But if you’d like to boycott Wisegal, that’s cool. It wasn’t very good anyway.✊🏻 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 28, 2018

And then there’s this that she also tweeted in 2018. Should she have her guns taken away?

As someone who suffers from mental illness, I understand the need for better mental health care. But on behalf of those of us who suffer, please don’t say gun violence is solely because of mental illness when 95% of gun crime is actually unrelated to mental illness. #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 20, 2018

***

