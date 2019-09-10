We’re not sure who’s hit the big time now, as “Who’s the Boss” child actor and Democratic activist Alyssa Milano meets with Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday afternoon. Milano has brought along Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot and killed in Parkland, and he didn’t promise to be all smiles:

@tedcruz, I will be seeing you later today. Let's discuss this further. What you call rage, I call justified anger over your refusal to deal with gun violence. When we meet, I will definitely lighten up and smile for you. https://t.co/O2lAvzqciz — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 10, 2019

Should we give Cruz credit for meeting with Milano over gun violence or is he wasting his time?

What a waste of time is that😖 — Joyce (@jycefisher) September 10, 2019

You went along with @Alyssa_Milano delusions of grandeur and self-importance on our tax dollars? Find someone who isn’t “acting” like they care instead. — TheAlcoholMemoirs (@AlcoholMemoirs) September 10, 2019

Is this a joke? — Bob Doyle (@doylebob) September 10, 2019

Yeah — while our border is being overrun you’re talking to washed-up tv stars…great strategy! — Milam Keith Smith (@Klickthedick) September 10, 2019

Alyssa Milano? Really, Ted? 🙄 — Little Sister™ 🕊️ (@Little_Sister88) September 10, 2019

Hanging around with her too long may cause brain damage. — Americanist Al (@AlanAshton10) September 10, 2019

Why the hell would you meet with a D-list actress whose intelligence is on par with a 4 year old? — John Theisen (@LtColSlade24) September 10, 2019

Good Luck! Tell her she makes a fool of herself on twitter! — Lioness 🇺🇸 (@BarbaryLion17) September 10, 2019

I wish you would shut down @Alyssa_Milano for being ignorant, hateful and divisive to Conservatives, Christians and Pro Life supporters. — Truth Seeker (@KYMomma2971) September 10, 2019

I wouldn’t give Milano the time of day 😡 — James Jackson (@freedomrisks) September 10, 2019

You should have @AndrewPollackFL! Fair is fair! — Sally Smilesalot 😊 (@shwilcott) September 10, 2019

Absolutely — not everyone who lost a child to gun violence that day agrees on the steps that need to be taken to make schools safer, nor that one of those steps has to be gun confiscation.

Please tell me, she came dressed in complete handmaid's garb. — 2Progressive2BRelevant (@Progressive2B) September 10, 2019

I watched a little; that must have been a difficult meet. — SeKend Amendmint (@amendmint) September 10, 2019

That is incredibly difficult to believe. By all means try. — Les (@Lefty_Les) September 10, 2019

This is a good thing. More of this. Sure would look good on all of you if you didnt come out of it calling names. — GaryMorgan (@garymo2007) September 10, 2019

Sorry man I tried to find out what this was about … cant you put a subject line? I listened to 5 straight minutes of someone talking about not feeling safe. Learn to protect yourself. It is a requirement. — Andy WarNoir (@AWarnoir) September 10, 2019

Milano hasn’t tweeted about it today — which is odd that Cruz would tweet the address for the live stream and she wouldn’t, but we’re sure we’ll hear more about it later, once she edits down the video.

* * *

Update:

Meeting’s over:

I just left. He was gracious. I’m unsure if it changes anything. But appreciative for the opportunity to bridge the divide with civil, meaningful, discussion. Link to entire meeting below. #NoRA https://t.co/tAAzPXt5hW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 10, 2019

And here’s what Andrew Pollack was up to: appearing on Dana Loesch’s radio show to promote his book:

Talking now to my friend @AndrewPollackFL about his must-read book: “Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies that Created Parkland’s Shooter and Endanger America’s Students”https://t.co/n1y5xNOwmF#DanaRadio — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2019

Related: