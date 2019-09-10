We’re not sure who’s hit the big time now, as “Who’s the Boss” child actor and Democratic activist Alyssa Milano meets with Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday afternoon. Milano has brought along Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot and killed in Parkland, and he didn’t promise to be all smiles:

Should we give Cruz credit for meeting with Milano over gun violence or is he wasting his time?

Absolutely — not everyone who lost a child to gun violence that day agrees on the steps that need to be taken to make schools safer, nor that one of those steps has to be gun confiscation.

Milano hasn’t tweeted about it today — which is odd that Cruz would tweet the address for the live stream and she wouldn’t, but we’re sure we’ll hear more about it later, once she edits down the video.

Update:

Meeting’s over:

And here’s what Andrew Pollack was up to: appearing on Dana Loesch’s radio show to promote his book:

