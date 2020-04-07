It’s clear that we really need more research into the COVID-19 coronavirus. We’d prefer that research be directed toward finding a cure, but others have different concerns about the coronavirus. It’s been called a gendered crisis because even though more men die from COVID-19, the jobs on the front lines — nurses, teachers, etc. — are traditionally filled by women.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted about how COVID-19 is exposing structural racism in our country, and fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took things even further by saying “COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

So we already know that the coronavirus is both sexist and racist, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising more data on the racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the city “that will show disparities among who is affected by the pandemic.”

New York City Mayor de Blasio says the city will soon release data on the racial breakdown of coronavirus cases that will show disparities among who is affected by the pandemic. https://t.co/k5oKrARYSf — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2020

And that tears it for Jesse Kelly:

We need a national divorce. I have no common bond with these people. There is nothing keeping us together. Let’s get through this pandemic and start working out the details. https://t.co/CHm12kwsh9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 7, 2020

The division of this country will be the end of our liberties. We will be easily conquered once we are divided. China will waste no time. — 🕊Bob Sayeth: Transparency is TYRANNY (@SoSayethBob) April 7, 2020

The left/Marxist Alinskyite elites have

Divided us by Race

Divided us by Gender

Divided us by ethnicity

Divided us by politics

And now they are physically dividing us by this Covid pandemic.

They hate this country. They hate us. — Remo Williams⭐️⭐️⭐️-Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 (@LovesRemoLives) April 7, 2020

Big Bird De Blasio shares responsibility for these deaths by not taking the pandemic seriously. If he wants to call someone racist, he should look in the mirror. — Wilson the Alpha Cat (@roamsthehood) April 7, 2020

So now the virus is racist? — AmericanGirl⭐️🇺🇸❤️ (@SherrieBarrett) April 7, 2020

Man, nothing I hate worse than a racist virus. — Vincil Muselova (@VMuselova) April 7, 2020

So the virus is racist and we need to ensure it kills a proportional number of white people. — E🐕🍜 (@ELMN1855) April 7, 2020

It's today's talking point… NPR had 3 stories in 15 minutes on "racial disparity" this morning. They're working on the Katrina angle. — JimmyNashville (@JimmyNashville1) April 7, 2020

I see a Coronavirus reparations bill coming — Lori (@texasgirl71112) April 7, 2020

As we said, AOC is already on the case.

Translation: I need you to not talk about the fact I didn’t run out of ventilators on Tuesday, so let’s talk about racism instead. — Lao Tzu (@vegasstrong91) April 7, 2020

So, how about that divorce?

A Convention of States would be a good start. — Jhonny Utahh (@THOMark77) April 7, 2020

Do you know what would address the problem even better than a "national divorce"? Actual federalism. The federal government should do as little as possible. In everything else, states should do as they like. This fetish for central government is what causes conflict. — Mario Diana (@_mario) April 7, 2020

The left has made it clear: separating from them on the basis of irreconcilable differences is the only way for us on the other side of the aisle to survive at this point. Sad, but true! — Denise (@westieTX) April 7, 2020

There does come a time when gulf of opinion cannot be bridged and separation is the only viable outcome. Perhaps it is now that time. — Moshe O'Leary (@Rupm4) April 7, 2020

I think I tweeted that two shelter in place orders ago. It's really at that point isn't it? Just let everyone pick their poison, move if they want, then we pick a date, and where you are on that date determines your new country. TexArkHomaIsiana here we come. — 2+2-e^{ipi }+1=2(V – E + F) (@LyingFaced) April 7, 2020

This is true. I don't want to continually live in strife and anger with my countrymen. Why not just agree to live separately? — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) April 7, 2020

Agreed. Cuomo saying NYC is a microcosm of the country is DEAD WRONG. @FoxNews and other stations fully airing his daily briefing is a disservice to 49 other states and infuriating. I don't think they have aired 10 min of @GovAbbott and TX has 10 million more people. — kimmitx #MAGA#KAG (@kimmiintx) April 7, 2020

I don’t believe in divorce, but in this instance, sign me up. Where do I file! — Tammy (@Flipper_Cat) April 7, 2020

And a national restraining order. — Team Clemens. Carpe Diem Quo de Pilis! (@TKennethClemen1) April 7, 2020

The rest of the country to do some social distancing from New York.

