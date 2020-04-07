It’s clear that we really need more research into the COVID-19 coronavirus. We’d prefer that research be directed toward finding a cure, but others have different concerns about the coronavirus. It’s been called a gendered crisis because even though more men die from COVID-19, the jobs on the front lines — nurses, teachers, etc. — are traditionally filled by women.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted about how COVID-19 is exposing structural racism in our country, and fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took things even further by saying “COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

So we already know that the coronavirus is both sexist and racist, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising more data on the racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the city “that will show disparities among who is affected by the pandemic.”

And that tears it for Jesse Kelly:

Trending

As we said, AOC is already on the case.

So, how about that divorce?

The rest of the country to do some social distancing from New York.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusdivorceJesse KellyNew Yorkracial disparity