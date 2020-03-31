We’ve already been told plenty of times that the coronavirus pandemic is a gendered crisis, as those on the front lines — “nurses, nurse aides, teachers, child carers and early-childhood educators, aged-care workers and cleaners” — are mostly women. We’re not certain what to do with this information, or even if we believe it. School teachers have had their classes sent home, and there are plenty of male nurses (and female doctors).

And then there’s the uncomfortable fact that men are more likely to die from COVID-19 complications than women. But Rep. Frederica Wilson wanted to get in a word about the gender disparity among those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

In so many ways, the #COVID19 pandemic is a gendered crisis. We're disproportionately on the frontlines as healthcare workers, food service workers, grocery — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) March 31, 2020

And men are only a majority of the corpses. — Joseph Conner Micallef (@conner_micallef) March 31, 2020

It’s killing more men than women 🤦‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 31, 2020

Except it kills men more. But women are always the REAL victims 🙄 — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) March 31, 2020

Yet the statistics say it affects more men how about sit this one out. — WuFlu Pikachu (@SavagePooh209) March 31, 2020

Men are on the front lines as the ones dying most. — Guitarish (@DavidInFlalala) March 31, 2020

At least you can be happy, even gleeful, knowing men are dying at a disproportionately higher rate from COVID-19. — Foxtrot Oscar (@FoxtrotOscar118) March 31, 2020

It's really pathetic to make our gender a victim during a pandemic

Stfu.

71% males have died of the Coronavirus — Mrs. Introvert Af. Hernandez (@Me_libertarian) March 31, 2020

Men are far more likely to die from it than women, but please do go on, very serious person. https://t.co/rm0AMrKsjm — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 31, 2020

Bedazzled hatmakers hardest hit. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 (@RWcopter) March 31, 2020

Why is the healthcare business so biased against men, smh — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) March 31, 2020

Not right now, Frederica. — Sarah's daily notion-mongering. (@SarahCateCLE) March 31, 2020

If more men were doing these jobs, would you still be bitching? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) March 31, 2020

I'm a pharmacist on the front lines and have other males as well. Would you like to come join us? — Trey Server (@tserver24) March 31, 2020

What about the doctors, police officers, firefighters, military, and truck drivers? — Deedo M. (@Deedo_70) March 31, 2020

Stockers at my grocery store are more men than women. Truckers bringing stock to my grocery store are more men than women. Fatal #COVID19 cases are more men than women. You’re right, we owe men a big thank you! — Kersnuffle Actual😷 (@shoshido) March 31, 2020

It’s really not. I see just as many men working as I do women. Try again. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) March 31, 2020

Identity politics in a pandemic is disgusting. — Damn Yankee (@Damnyankee_la) March 31, 2020

FFS Identity politics in a pandemic… You worthless progressives! — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) March 31, 2020

You guys just can't take a break huh? — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) March 31, 2020

Stunning and brave. — Hector (@therealhverrios) March 31, 2020

Can we stop trying to score woke points right now? Like FFS it's hitting men more than women. So tired of identity politics. — Krystle Marie (@KrystleMarie_33) March 31, 2020

More men have cases, cases are more severe, and more men die, but yes, let's make this about feminism. This is just like Hillary saying WOMEN are the main victims of war because their MEN ARE DYING. — RBG’s Dr Frankenstein (@HarvardinOregon) March 31, 2020

I hadn't thought about that, but you're right! With all the layoffs, women are only losing $.77 an hour for every dollar men lose! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 31, 2020

Do you folks attend a training camp that teaches you how to seek out ways to divide us and then exploit it? — Texas Proud (@Cooloil) March 31, 2020

Just stop. — Senor Covfefe Sobrio (@david_amrine) March 31, 2020

✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 31, 2020

Are all the check marks racing to see who can have the worst hot take today? This has got to be top 5. — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) March 31, 2020

We’re sure we’ll hear it again and again for reasons we can’t comprehend.

