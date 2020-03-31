We’ve already been told plenty of times that the coronavirus pandemic is a gendered crisis, as those on the front lines — “nurses, nurse aides, teachers, child carers and early-childhood educators, aged-care workers and cleaners” — are mostly women. We’re not certain what to do with this information, or even if we believe it. School teachers have had their classes sent home, and there are plenty of male nurses (and female doctors).

And then there’s the uncomfortable fact that men are more likely to die from COVID-19 complications than women. But Rep. Frederica Wilson wanted to get in a word about the gender disparity among those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

We’re sure we’ll hear it again and again for reasons we can’t comprehend.

