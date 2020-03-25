Wokeness has become an integral part of the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post put out a call on Twitter in early February for anyone who’d seen any “racism, xenophobia, or other forms of discrimination” connected to the coronavirus outbreak. And just a few days ago, Damon Young wrote at The Root that America’s response to the coronavirus “is a natural consequence of white supremacy.”

Australian Sen. Mehreen Faruqi is not the first person we’ve heard remind us all that COVID-19 isn’t tied only to racism and xenophobia; it’s also a gendered crisis in which women are serving on the front lines.

Nurses, nurse aides, and teachers are mostly women? Sounds sexist.

Even if what she says is true, what are we supposed to do about it?

