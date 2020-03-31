As Twitchy reported earlier, it looked as though CNN was finally going to follow through with its threats and stop carrying President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings. The press conference started, and CNN was nowhere to be found as Trump gave an overview of the next two weeks.

CNN not airing a serious press conference from the president: "We are going to go through a very tough two weeks … this is going to be a painful, very, very painful two weeks." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2020

Of all the White House press conferences for @cnn to not air. What a massive journalistic fuck up. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 31, 2020

OK, so they waited until after Trump was finished with his introductory remarks.

i stand corrected — @cnn has gone back to the WH briefing. They still came off super petty and overly political in choosing not to air this. Shameful. https://t.co/SzdGA8dIGE — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 31, 2020

Ironically, CNN’s Brian Stelter, who’s been among those pushing for the networks not to carry the pressers live, tweeted later how vital Tuesday’s press briefing was, and how badly Trump had bungled the response.

That's why this briefing is vital — but it's heart-wrenching to think about all the time that was wasted by POTUS. https://t.co/xmHNQZFWq7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2020

Again … was the president supposed to impose a national lockdown? Isn’t that why cities have mayors and states have governors?

If it's vital, why does your network keep cutting away from it? — keanu jordan (@j_spals) March 31, 2020

Nailed it — Ben Boles (@BenBoles) March 31, 2020

And your station isn't covering it — MrDIRT (@SidtheKidd87) March 31, 2020

This briefing was so vital that CNN didn't even show it to the public. Hypocrite! — Debby Dorothy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Agoodyear2015) March 31, 2020

If this briefing is vital, then why did CNN not air significant portions of it? — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) March 31, 2020

Gee, a vital briefing and CNN wasn’t carrying it. — J. Smith (@jes8089) March 31, 2020

Vital? But CNN isn’t airing it. 🤔 — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) March 31, 2020

If these briefings are vital why wasn't CNN airing it from the beginning today? — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) March 31, 2020

How dare you say that a briefing that you and your terrible network didn't carry until you decided to cut to it for a minute is vital. Then, you have the nerve to criticize after that. — Birdland Chelly (@ChellyRS84) March 31, 2020

So vital that CNN isn't showing it. Pres. Trump banned travel from China Jan 31 after already assembling the Coronavirus task force Jan 16. Trump even mentioned working with China on the virus in the State of the Union while the media ignored it and tried to help impeach him. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) March 31, 2020

The State of the Union Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up?

LOL, you're bad at internet. — Falcon-demic – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) March 31, 2020

Yes, I remember Drumpf out there telling everyone to go to Chinatown — Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) March 31, 2020

Tell me Brian. On they day Trump put together his task force. How many minutes did CNN cover it? How about the travel ban with China? In other words, what was the story that took up the most of CNNs time. My guess was it wasn’t Wuhan Virus and it has the word ‘peach’ in it — Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) March 31, 2020

Not entirely fair; CNN was the first to complain about the lack of diversity on the coronavirus task force, especially in an election year.

Imagine if news hosts covered this back in February, and journalists did their jobs. Investigative reporting, the word could have gotten out so much sooner, but impeachment was 24/7. — leftwingmediahacks (@leftwingmediah1) March 31, 2020

What about the time the media waste, even now? Also, please inform the ignorant how the Stelter administration would do it. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) March 31, 2020

My goodness, you're ridiculous. Did Governor Cuomo also waste all that time and cause the outbreak in New York? Maybe you need to bring on pandemic expert, Robert De Niro, to shed some light on this. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 31, 2020

NY could have had California's curve, Birx said, but Cuomo and DeBlasio effed it up. — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) March 31, 2020

Birx also saying New York and New Jersey waited too long to get moving, compared to Washington and California. She's really ripping NY and NJ. — Canceled MarchHoops2020 (@MarchHoops2020) March 31, 2020

That’s not what hero doc Fauci and less celebrated but equally smart Dr Birx said – they said there’s NO WAY TO KNOW if earlier measures would have mattered until we get antibody test results. If no significant virus was circulating there would have been nothing to mitigate. — Karen Felter (@FelterKaren) March 31, 2020

Are you saying The President was told to start mitigation earlier and refused? — Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) March 31, 2020

Brian, I have family in Italy. Wanna tell them that Donald Trump is to blame for this? NO. It's China. And their negligence. — random thoughts (@musings_n) March 31, 2020

Shut up Brian. The WHO and China are the ones that wasted valuable time — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) March 31, 2020

It's really sad this all started while our Congress was distracted by impeachment. It's sad China lied about what was going on. Inaccurate information is hard to work with. The task force began in late January. Travel was stopped from China and the media mocked the President. — Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) March 31, 2020

Good Lord, just cut to Avenatti and get his take on it already! — Falcon-demic – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) March 31, 2020

Now talk about all time that was wasted by the sham impeachment. — SpeakYourMind (@coolin_jj) March 31, 2020

Why is it we don’t trust networks like CNN to watch the briefings for us and present the vital, unbiased facts afterward?

Related: